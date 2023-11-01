Curinos launches portfolio-level insights within their LendersBenchmark Analyzer, Small Business Lending consortium to deliver complete lending product lifecycle views.

LendersBenchmark Analyzer for Small Business Lending Portfolio now gives lenders the ability to proactively manage their portfolios and reduce risk to optimize performance versus peers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, announced today the launch of its Small Business Lending Portfolio solution within LendersBenchmark Analyzer to support small business segment optimization.

In today's market, financial institutions are experiencing increased pressures to reduce credit risk and illustrate fair and equitable lending practices via adherence to CFPB Section 1071, all while optimizing Small Business Lending portfolio performance. With the LendersBenchmark Small Business Lending Portfolio solution, participants will now be able to view the complete product lifecycle from originations to portfolio management to retention through a scalable and dynamic framework, enabling lenders to fully benchmark and improve performance versus peers using data-driven insights. 

"We're excited to launch our LendersBenchmark Analyzer for Small Business Lending Portfolio consortium," said Lindsay Burkhalter, Director of Consumer Lending. "This, combined with LendersBenchmark Analyzer for Small Business Lending Originations, provides participants the ability to analyze the holistic life cycle of Small Business Lending products versus peers in today's market using a dynamic, user-friendly framework. Using the aggregated, anonymized data, participants will derive fact-based insights leading to actionable decisions that will optimize total Small Business Lending performance, all while simultaneously managing credit risk."

LendersBenchmark for Small Business Lending Originations and Portfolio are delivered through two user-friendly channels: a web-based solution, or directly within Microsoft Excel via the CurinosConnect add-in feature. Both offer a direct linkage to the database in near-real time. Through either of these paths, users can seamlessly access data, which is refreshed monthly, to customize data pulls and dive into the granularity of the data, which will now include access to aggregated, anonymized portfolio performance attributes, including utilization, balance trends, credit risk metrics and more.

Since its inception, Curinos has focused on providing financial institutions with the depth and breadth of intelligence and technology needed to assess their competitive position, and make more profitable, data-driven decisions faster in a rapidly evolving market environment.

For additional information on Curinos and its solutions, please visit us at https://curinos.com.

About Curinos
Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending and digital experience solutions and technologies. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

