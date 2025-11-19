Curinos Secures U.S. Patent for Adaptive AI That Unites Generative and Reinforcement Learning -- Advancing Decision Intelligence for Financial Institutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a leader in AI-first Decision Intelligence for financial institutions, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,457,247, covering a breakthrough system that combines reinforcement learning with generative AI to deliver continuously optimizing, compliant decision and creative content.

The patented solution enables AI systems to automatically generate, test, and refine marketing, customer experience, and pricing actions based on real-world performance data. By continuously learning what drives the most effective outcomes — and evolving with full transparency and auditability — this adaptive capability helps financial institutions optimize both customer engagement and profitability with greater speed, confidence, and control.

"This patent exemplifies how Curinos is advancing AI-first Decision Intelligence for the industry," said Sid Singh, CEO of Curinos. "By embedding reinforcement learning directly into creative and compliance workflows, we're enabling clients to make smarter, faster, and more transparent decisions — driving measurable impact while ensuring regulatory integrity."

Unlike conventional generative AI tools that restart from a blank slate each time, the Curinos system remembers, adapts, and improves, preserving what performs best while aligning with the strict compliance standards of regulated sectors such as banking and financial services.

"This innovation marks a new phase in applied AI for financial services," said Olly Downs, Ph.D., Chief Technology and AI Officer at Curinos. "By uniting reinforcement learning with generative AI, we've developed technology that learns how to create, from the outcomes of decisions it makes — improving the quality, transparency, and performance of decision actions and content while keeping human and regulatory oversight at the center."

In today's dynamic and regulated marketplace, financial institutions must balance personalization, performance, and compliance. Curinos' patented approach enables them to:

Continuously optimize decisions — connecting data, insight, and execution to drive measurable performance improvements.

— connecting data, insight, and execution to drive measurable performance improvements. Ensure compliant creativity — maintaining transparency and auditability across every channel.

— maintaining transparency and auditability across every channel. Drive measurable ROI — turning every decision into a learning opportunity that compounds performance over time.

Early implementations of the patented capability have already delivered significant results, including a 23% uplift in new deposit account growth and more than $900 million in incremental balances for a major U.S. bank using Curinos' AI optimization tools.

The innovation will be integrated into the Curinos Decision Intelligence Platform, powering adaptive optimization across marketing automation, CRM, pricing, and digital experience systems — reinforcing Curinos' leadership in self-learning, context-aware Decision Intelligence that turns data into outcomes.

About Curinos

Curinos turns data into decisions - and decisions into outcomes. Our AI-first Decision Intelligence platform empowers financial institutions to act on proprietary data and market signals by delivering in-workflow recommendations that identify opportunities, enable precise action, and drive continuous performance improvement. The result: faster impact and profitable customer growth.

Headquartered in New York City, Curinos partners with financial institutions worldwide to transform data-driven insights into measurable performance.

For more information, visit curinos.com or contact [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826193/Curinos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CURINOS INC