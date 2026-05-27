Curio Acquires Nora Mental Health Franchise System, Expanding Its Behavioral Health Platform Across the United States

Acquisition combines Curio's digital-first behavioral health platform with Nora's nationwide network of community-based mental health clinics, accelerating access to high-quality, affordable care.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio FZ LLC, a Curio company, today announced that it has acquired the Nora Mental Health franchise system (noramentalhealth.com), a fast-growing, multi-state network of community-based mental health clinics. The transaction brings Nora's clinical footprint, franchise infrastructure, and operator community under the Curio platform, advancing Curio's mission to make high-quality behavioral health care accessible to every individual and family that needs it. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Curio's strategy to build a comprehensive behavioral health platform that pairs evidence-based clinical care with scalable, technology-enabled delivery. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Cullen Hardy, Nora Mental Health operates a growing network of clinics across multiple states and provides individual, couples, child and adolescent, family, and group therapy, along with medication management — delivered both in person and via telehealth. Together, Curio and Nora will combine in-clinic clinical expertise with Curio's digital-first tools, measurement-based care, and care-navigation capabilities to deliver a more connected, end-to-end behavioral health experience.

Behavioral health remains one of the most under-served areas of healthcare in the United States, with millions of adults and adolescents reporting unmet need for care each year. By bringing Nora's clinical network into the Curio platform, the combined organization will expand the number of communities served, broaden the mix of in-person and virtual options, and reduce the time it takes for a person to find an appropriate, in-network therapist or prescriber. The combined organization will continue to prioritize evidence-based care — including CBT, psychodynamic therapy, and mindfulness-based interventions — alongside compassionate, individualized treatment for clients of every age and identity.

Curio also intends to invest in accelerating the growth of the Nora franchise system. Nora launched its franchise development program in 2022 and has signed multi-unit development agreements covering Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Alabama, and other markets. Under Curio's ownership, the franchise platform will gain access to expanded operator support, technology, marketing, payer relationships, and clinical resources — designed to help existing franchisees scale faster and to open the model to a new generation of mission-driven operators across the country.

"Nora has built something rare in behavioral health: a clinic model that is clinically excellent, locally rooted, and genuinely scalable," said Shailja Dixit, Curio FZ LLC. "By bringing Nora into the Curio platform, we can expand access to care in dozens of new communities, support a thriving network of clinicians and franchise operators, and connect every client to a continuum of care that meets them where they are — whether that's in a clinic, on their phone, or both. This is a defining step toward the behavioral health system Curio set out to build."

Dr. Cullen Hardy and the existing Nora leadership team will continue to lead clinical and franchise operations. Existing Nora clinics, franchisees, clinicians, and clients will see no disruption to day-to-day care. Curio expects to announce additional details on platform integration, technology rollout, and franchise expansion in the coming months.

About Curio

Curio FZ LLC is a behavioral health company building an integrated platform that combines clinical care, digital therapeutics, and care navigation to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment. Through its operating entities — including Curio FZ LLC — Curio partners with clinicians, franchise operators, EAPs, payers, and employers to deliver evidence-based behavioral health care across in-person and virtual settings. Learn more at curiohealthcare.com.

About Nora Mental Health

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Cullen Hardy, Nora Mental Health is a multi-state franchise system of community-based mental health clinics offering individual, couples, child and adolescent, family, and group therapy, as well as medication management — delivered both in person and via telehealth. Nora's mission is to increase the accessibility of high-quality mental health services for individuals, couples, and families regardless of age or identity. The company launched its franchise development program in 2022 and has expanded across multiple states through multi-unit development agreements. Learn more at noramentalhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, including statements about the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, expected expansion of the Nora franchise system, and the combined organization's future plans. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Curio and Nora Mental Health undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

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SOURCE Curio