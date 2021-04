CURIO Announces Auction of American Gods NFTs And Commits to Combat Climate Change Tweet this

The auction includes ten first edition NFTs: The seven primary characters from season three of "American Gods," plus the first editions of the three bonus NFTs that were offered as incentives for collectors. Curio enables passionate fans to connect to the show and characters in new ways, while also capitalizing on the potential of the booming NFT market.

Aspiration is a socially conscious financial services company that is often described as the operating system of the good economy. The company's Plant Your Change software enables businesses and individual consumers to plant millions of trees every month around the world.

"We built Curio to create a digital platform where fans, collectors, and NFT enthusiasts could engage in deeper relationships with the brands they love," said Juan M. Hernandez, CEO of Curio. "The American Gods: Lakeside Collection first editions auction enables passionate fans to own a digital collectible of the storied franchise. Environmental sustainability is a core value of our team, which we want to build into the DNA of our platform. We are thrilled about our new partnership with Aspiration, which enables us to focus on the fans while advancing critical efforts to plant trees and address climate change."

The American Gods: Lakeside Collection auction launches Friday, April 9th at 4:00 PM PDT and runs through Sunday, April 11th, at 4:00 PM PDT. To ensure fans don't miss out, a bid in the final 10 minutes will extend the deadline by 10 minutes.

