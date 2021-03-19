Curio Launches NFT Exchange To Enhance Fan Engagement

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio , the premiere NFT platform for entertainment brands and musical artists, announced the launch of their peer-to-peer Exchange today. The launch follows an oversubscribed seed funding round of $1.2 million and several successful digital collectible releases for the hit show American Gods , all of which sold out shortly after dropping.

Curio's NFT Exchange makes peer-to-peer trading of NFTs totally accessible for non-crypto-savvy everyday fans. Fans who purchased, for example, the American Gods NFTs during the drops can now resell them without taking them off the Curio platform. Other fans who missed the drops can now add these NFTs to their collection. And the brand and creatives earn a royalty on every transaction in perpetuity.

"NFTs are exploding in popularity, yet the space has struggled to provide an accessible user interface that enables everyone to engage in a more meaningful and modern way with the brands and content they love," said Juan Hernandez, CEO of Curio. "This new Exchange is the most inclusive and accessible avenue for musical artists, brands, and fans to enter the NFT space."

The Curio Exchange is built with a user-friendly interface that provides accessibility for both experts and newcomers. No prior knowledge of cryptocurrency or Ethereum gas prices is necessary for fans to buy and sell NFTs on Curio. With the use of a credit card and a smooth transaction experience, the everyday fan can now be a collector of NFTs.

With the Exchange launch, brands can utilize a 1:1 marketing channel with fans who missed drops and want to own specific NFTs. This is valuable for fans who want to complete challenges to earn rewards, such as collecting the entire set of characters from the American Gods: Lakeside Collection by the series finale to receive a mystery bonus NFT.

"The ease of use and overall functionality of the Curio NFT exchange is unlike any other in the space right now," explained Hernandez. "Transactions are simplified with the use of credit cards, and it drives content in a new, fun, interactive way and creates a community where NFT first-timers can easily familiarize themselves with this fast-growing space."

