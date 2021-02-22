Curio Launches; Unleashes the Future of Fandom for Fremantle's American Gods

Curio unlocks the future of fandom by helping brands and entertainment companies easily create digital fan experiences and collectibles. This includes creating new, collectable form factors that enable fans and collectors to own, share, or trade, digital items the same way they would a physical trading card or collectible. With Curio, brands can easily license and monetize limited edition, rare, and exclusive digital assets based on their owned IP.

"American Gods has the most amazing fans; they are incredibly engaged and supportive of the show," said Erica Gadecki, Partnership Solutions at Fremantle. "Curio made it easy for us to engage with our fans in a meaningful and modern way, by creating a variety of digital experiences and collectibles for American Gods season three. Now fans of the show can share and interact in a deeper and more meaningful way with the content and characters they love."

"When we set out to create Curio, I don't think we fully realized the extent to which brands and studios, like Fremantle, would go to modernize and reimagine the way they engage with fans," said Juan M. Hernandez, CEO of Curio. "It's been exhilarating to partner with brands that are hungry to enrich the fan experience with new digital opportunities around the content they love and unleash the future of fandom."

Curio enables studios to offer everything from never-before-seen digital engagements to brand ambassador programs that use digital merchandise as a passport for fans to exclusively access collectibles and VIP experiences.

"The Curio platform helps brands and content owners develop emotional connections with their biggest fans," explained Rikin Mantri, COO of Curio "Superfans are hardwired to do more with the things they love. Curio enables digital natives to flex, share, and own a piece of the action wherever they go, in a manner that is certified and authentic."

The Curio team consists of veterans with exits from key businesses in the areas of entertainment, technology, and blockchain. They include Juan Hernandez, former founder and CEO of Openfinance (security token trading platform), and a thought leader of blockchain and fintech; Rikin Mantri, a seasoned entertainment and digital executive from William Morris Agency, Disney/ABC, and Monitor Deloitte; and Ben Arnon, CRO, an entertainment veteran (Universal Pictures, Jersey Films, Universal Music Group), who also played an integral role in scaling technology startup, Wildfire, to over 400 employees and an acquisition by Google.

To learn more about the Curio premium marketplace for brands and content owners to deliver unique digital content to their fan base, please visit https://oncurio.com/ .

About American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Ricky Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also...Shadow's father.

In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

"American Gods" stars Ricky Whittle ("The 100," "Austenland") as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane ("Deadwood," "Ray Donovan") as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning ("Sucker Punch," "The Affair") as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki ("Aquarius," "This Is Us") as Bilquis, Bruce Langley ("Deadly Waters") as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi ("Mandalorian," "Damien") as 'Salim,' Ashley Reyes ("Night Has Settled") as 'Cordelia,' Crispin Glover ("Back to the Future") as Mr. World, Demore Barnes ("12 Monkeys," "Waco") as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs ("Cardinal," "The Order") as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner ("Huff," "Will & Grace") as Demeter, Julia Sweeney ("Shrill," "Saturday Night Live") as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon ("Game of Thrones," "InHumans") as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as Mr. World, Peter Stormare ("Fargo," "Prison Break") as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare ("True Blood," Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren ("Power," "Altered Carbon") as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson ("Pose") as Ms. World, Wale (American Honey, "Godfather of Harlem") as Chango, Herizen Guardiola ("The Get Down") as Oshun, and Eric Johnson ("The Girlfriend Experience," "Vikings") as Chad Mulligan.

About Curio:

Curio delivers a new universe for fandom through digital collectibles, driven by state-of-the-art non-fungible token (NFT) technology. Our mission is to serve fans. We create digital collectibles offering a sense of ownership, emotional connections, and a space for modern fan clubs and collectors to thrive. Curio's unique value is bringing innovative, cutting-edge engagement opportunities to delight fans and provide them with new ways to extend their relationship with brands. We work with the biggest names in the entertainment industry to create fun collections and experiences for awesome fans like YOU! To learn more about the Curio premium marketplace for brands and content owners to deliver unique digital content to their fan base, please visit https://oncurio.com/ .

About Fremantle:

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From Got Talent to My Brilliant Friend, Family Feud to The Young Pope, Idols to American Gods, The Price is Right to Neighbours and The X Factor to Enslaved - we are behind the world's most-loved and most-watched shows.

We have an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries - our Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.

We produce in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 70 formats and air 400 programmes a year worldwide. We also distribute over 30,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories.

We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more than 426 million fans across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms - and are the creator of Facebook's most viewed video of all time, The Sacred Riana . We are part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, or follow us @ FremantleHQ and visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

SOURCE Curio

