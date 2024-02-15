Curio Wealth Advisors Launches Financial Advisory Firm

Wealth Management Company Announces Exciting New Launch

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wealth is thrilled to announce its launch as part of a restructuring of Bay Point Wealth. Due to significant growth, the company has made the strategic decision to split into two individual firms, ensuring that each entity can dedicate its resources, time, and attention to specific client needs and deliver an even more tailored and exceptional client experience. The Curio team will continue providing investment advice as Curio Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser principally located in Annapolis, Maryland.

The dedicated team at Curio Wealth is driven by a passion to develop a deep understanding of their clients' unique perspectives and life goals. With this client-centered approach at the heart of their practice, the team employs motivational interviewing as an essential element of the client experience. This helps develop a better understanding and more successful outcomes that are centered on what matters most to the client.

"Curiosity drives what we do, allowing us to see things from our clients' perspectives. We employ curiosity to learn our clients' true goals and provide personalized guidance and support," said Jim Kantowski, CFP®, Founder and Principal of Curio Wealth. "At Curio, it's our job to help clients manage the perpetual uncertainty of life. We are passionate about redefining what it means to meet with a financial advisor, to be human and vulnerable, to listen and learn, and to provide informed, individual guidance that creates confident and educated investors."

Under the Curio Wealth banner, there is the freedom to expand service offerings beyond traditional wealth management. The goal is to integrate financial planning, investment, and tax planning and preparation, providing a wealth management experience that is central to great financial outcomes. The company is committed to exploring innovative strategies and investment options that address the challenges and opportunities of today's ever-changing financial landscape.

Curio Wealth's launch will introduce a new website that reimagines and improves user accessibility, engaging content, and insightful resources. Current and prospective clients can also connect with Curio Wealth through their informative social media channels.

Curio Wealth is dedicated to making financial discussions an enjoyable experience for clients. The goal is to simplify the path to clients' goals, relieve the mental load of financial complexities, and provide certainty that they are being cared for. The company offers financial planning, ongoing wealth management, tax planning, and investment management services to clients who are beginning to build their lives, navigating the midlife, and planning a secure, modern retirement. https://curiowealth.com/

