Curio Wellness and Lucid Green Forge Strategic Supply Chain Tech Partnership

Together paving the way for a more seamless and technologically advanced cannabis experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green , the item-level tracking platform transforming the cannabis supply chain, today announced a strategic partnership with Curio Wellness , a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, expanding the company's footprint in Maryland and Missouri.

Lucid Green logo Curio Wellness logo

Through cutting-edge technology solutions, Lucid Green and Curio Wellness are set to streamline the entire cannabis supply chain. Real-time visibility, product authenticity and optimized inventory management are at the core of these advancements, ensuring a seamless and agile operational environment.

"Curio Wellness is excited to collaborate with Lucid Green to improve our supply chain and deliver enhanced value to our partners," said Brad Friedlander, Chief Operating Officer Curio Wellness. "Together, we are paving the way for a more seamless and technologically advanced cannabis experience."

Dispensary partners can anticipate a host of operational benefits resulting from this collaboration. The enhanced supply chain visibility empowers dispensaries to manage inventory more efficiently, reduce waste, and elevate the overall customer experience. Lucid Green's user-friendly platform provides valuable insights that enhance the dispensary staff's capabilities.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Curio Wellness to enhance our supply chain capabilities and bring operational efficiencies to their dispensary partners," said Lucid Green CEO Larry Levy. "This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing trust and transparency for the cannabis industry."

This partnership also embraces innovation in consumer-facing campaigns. Lucid Green and Curio Wellness will collaborate to test and implement technology-driven campaigns, offering immersive mobile experiences and consumption recommendations.

This collaboration between Lucid Green and Curio Wellness is more than a partnership—it's a commitment to shaping the future of the cannabis industry through innovation, efficiency and an enhanced customer experience.

About Lucid Green:

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. More than 400 brands have outfitted upwards of 45 million products with Lucid Green's intelligent "LucidID" 2D barcode to date. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io.

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com .

