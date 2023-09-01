Curiosity Channel Launches into FreeCast's Value Channels Package

The documentary channel joins FreeCast's pay channel bundle, with more content on the horizon.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing an agreement with Curiosity to bring its expansive lineup of award-winning documentary films, shows, and series to the FreeCast all-in-one streaming platform. Curiosity's premium Curiosity Channel is now available in the FreeCast Value Channels package. Curiosity Now, a free ad-supported (FAST) channel, plus on-demand content from Curiosity is coming to FreeCast in the coming weeks.

Curiosity is home to exclusive original and curated factual titles that cover science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Curiosity Channel viewers get feature-length films and full series with regular premieres, themed nights, and appointment TV scheduling.

FreeCast touts itself as the streaming home of everything, operating an aggregated streaming service that brings together linear and on-demand video from hundreds of other streaming providers. Value Channels is the company's pay channel bundle, offering 20 premium networks for a low monthly price.

Tracy West, FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content, discussed the content Curiosity is bringing to the platform. "Curiosity's flagship channel is a fantastic addition to our Value Channels package. Our goal for that product has always been to offer high quality content at an affordable low price, and bringing this premium channel to the package is a perfect example of that."

"Launching with FreeCast is an exciting opportunity for Curiosity to reach new audiences with real factual content that provides an entertaining and safe viewing environment for the whole family," said Jay Sodha, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships for Curiosity. "Engaging in strategic, meaningful partnerships like this allows us to continue providing extraordinary value to the consumers, with a portfolio of enlightening and inspiring products including Curiosity Channel, Curiosity Stream, One Day University, and Catholic Stream."

