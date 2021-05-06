Curiosity Ink Media Revolutionizes The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year With The Debut Of Santa.com

The holidays will become even more magical, thanks to the first-ever, one-stop source for idea-to-under-the-tree gifting. Tweet this

Santa.com aims to de-stress the holidays for parents by offering them tools to discover, purchase and send personalized gifts that arrive wrapped, tagged and ready to give, all from the comfort of home. Curated catalogs will allow families to browse through a collection of gift ideas that promise to delight kids and other loved ones on their shopping lists.

"The holidays will become even more magical, thanks to the first-ever, one-stop source for idea-to-under-the-tree gifting," said Hicks. " Santa.com promises to take kids on a vibrant and immersive journey to all of the captivating aspects of the holiday season, from online visits with Santa to creating their own, customized wish lists."

Curiosity also announced that the company is in development to produce an original, animated musical holiday special, inspired by annual classics like "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Elf." The special will focus on Santa's efforts to modernize his North Pole workshop with the help of some technical upgrades.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

