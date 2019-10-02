Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners Collaborates with Local Motors to Deploy Olli, the World's First Co-Created, Autonomous Electric Shuttle

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners announced Local Motors deployed its Olli electric autonomous vehicle shuttle on October 1 in its smart city living laboratory, a 1.5-mile-long autonomous vehicle test track. Olli is a smart, safe, sustainable transportation option suited for neighborhoods, campuses, hospitals and city centers.

The winner of Local Motors' Atlanta Olli Fleet Challenge, the City of Peachtree Corners competed against several other municipalities, campuses and districts to propose a short-term, local use for Olli. Each entry was evaluated by a local panel of judges who selected Peachtree Corners due to its meaningful investment in Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, an economic development initiative owned and funded by the City.

Launched on October 1, two Olli will shuttle Peachtree Corners residents and workers throughout Curiosity Lab's 1.5-mile autonomous vehicle test track along Technology Parkway to various shops, office buildings and more. Launch attendees had the opportunity on Oct. 1 to take short rides on the driverless shuttle.

"We are excited to deploy Olli in Peachtree Corners and support the City's and Curiosity Lab's effort to further autonomous vehicle research and innovation," said Vikrant Aggarwal, President of Local Motors. "We are pioneering the development of future mobility solutions, like Olli, and we look forward to providing an opportunity for the local community to experience true connected mobility and learn from this innovation."

"Local Motors' Olli is a perfect fit for Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab, and we're excited to offer residents, workers and Lab users a fully autonomous vehicle experience," said Brian Johnson City Manager of Peachtree Corners. "Olli demonstrates the future of autonomous vehicle technology, and Peachtree Corners is proud to collaborate with companies like Local Motors to further autonomous vehicle innovation."

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

About Local Motors

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc. is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

