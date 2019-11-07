CuriosityStream Celebrates Individuals Who Have Made Their Mark On History With 'American Icons'

CuriosityStream fans also have the chance to weigh in. American Icons will be celebrated across CuriosityStream's social media, honoring the works of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Martin Luther King, Jr., Tecumseh, Mark Twain, Rosa Parks, Andy Warhol, Billie Jean King and many more, with opportunities for followers to vote for their favorites and nominate others. Many will be reposted and shared over the course of the series.

"From politicians to innovators, Native American chiefs to women pioneering in sports, American Icons goes beyond the history books to give viewers an intimate look into the history-defining actions of the men and women who've contributed to the rich cultural tapestry of our country," said Noah Morowitz, Executive Producer for CuriosityStream. "These names are just a few of the icons who serve as inspiration for what we can achieve as individuals and as a country."

Each episode profiles a trail-blazing American from a different walk of life. The first season of 10 episodes includes Martin Luther King, Jr., Thomas Edison, Walt Disney and more, plus the American Icons premiering November 7th:

Abraham Lincoln : As a young boy, literature allowed Lincoln to transcend his surroundings. Stories of faraway places showed him the wider world and fueled his ambition. But to most, he was just a country bumpkin…until one iconic photograph changed everything.

Eleanor Roosevelt : Even as a painfully shy child, Roosevelt knew she was smart and had something to contribute. She began public life as a stand-in for her husband, but soon learned the American people wanted to hear from her, establishing a new and importatant platform for first ladies that followed.

Babe Ruth: A century after he transformed baseball, celebrity culture and the American experience, Babe Ruth is still one of a kind. But if not for a change in the course of history, "The Babe" might today only be remembered -- if at all -- as a fairly decent pitcher.

Visit CuriosityStream.com to sign up for a free 7-day trial and watch American Icons now. And follow CuriosityStream on social media @CuriosityStream.

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, StarHub TV, TotalPlay, Medianet, and other global distribution partners and platforms.

