CuriosityStream Celebrates The Dawn Of The Decade With A Diverse Slate Of Original Programming Exploring Our Past, Present And Future

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent factual media company CuriosityStream today announced a robust offering of new original series with immersive adventures, startling mysteries, tales of determination and breathtaking journeys into the future. Adding to its hundreds of hours of original programming from its expansive library of more than 3,000 titles, CuriosityStream brings its viewers the full category of factual entertainment with a mind-expanding selection of world-class programming in the first half of 2020.

"From Our Livable Universe with NHK to Unsinkable: Japan's Lost Battleship with Vulcan Productions, we are working with the world's very best filmmakers and production partners to tell stories that reveal fascinating new details about the world around us," said Rob Burk, Head of Content for CuriosityStream. "CuriosityStream brings viewers new experiences and in-depth explorations that demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle that satisfies the need to know that is inside all of us."

The following adventures are coming to CuriosityStream in 2020:

4th and Forever: Muck City

8x30

A CuriosityStream Original Series

Two small towns in south Florida produce more professional football players per capita than anywhere else on Earth; and, with this distinction, comes a deep, community-wide obsession with winning. But this series is about much more than football. It's a gut-wrenching portrait of a unique American community struggling to help their youth succeed in the face of incredibly daunting challenges.

Pompeii: Disaster Street

2x60

In co-production with Gedeon Programmes

Archaeologists have just uncovered entirely new streets and villas in ancient Pompeii… the first excavation there in 70 years. Get exclusive access to the dig and see how new artifacts and new DNA science are changing history. And through the use of sophisticated Hollywood production techniques and reenactments, discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn't escape to the city gates. This is the devastating account of the final hours of that fateful day in October 79AD.

Secrets of the Solar System

8x60

In co-production with Bigger Bang

This is the ultimate guide to the solar system told by the passionate explorers who sent spacecraft to explore the Sun, the planets and beyond. From the raging inferno of the Sun all the way to the icy beauty of Pluto, these are surprisingly emotional tales of discovery, illustrated with stunning space imagery. The series features many of the world's top space scientists, revealing the dedication and perseverance needed to explore the solar system for all humanity.

Unsinkable: Japan's Lost Battleship

1x60

In co-production with Vulcan Productions, Lone Wolf Media and NHK

With the outcome of World War II at stake, Japan is counting on a secret weapon the Americans know nothing about. Musashi is the largest battleship ever built, touted by the Japanese Navy as unsinkable. However, in her first major fight, the ship goes down. Decades later, American and Japanese researchers are joining forces to unravel the secrets of this ocean giant. But first, the mysterious Musashi must be found.

The History of Home

3x60

A CuriosityStream Original Series

Unlock the door to an epic journey around the world to explore the fascinating past, present and future of what makes our houses homes. Get insider access to some of the world's most iconic locations — from caves to castles, from "Downton Abbey" to presidential homes, to the remarkable homes of tomorrow.

Man vs. Time

8x60

In co-production with DBCom Media and Gedeon Programmes

Man has always tried to "buy" time. We spend our lives finding ways to go faster and inventing things in hopes of saving just a few minutes. Unique, intelligent and quirky, Man vs. Time delves into the mind-boggling calculations that define our existence.

Our Livable Universe

3x60

In co-production with NHK

We stand at the beginning of a grand new voyage into space, powered by the latest stunning discoveries in distant worlds. From Hayabusa2, now headed back to earth with samples from a distant asteroid, to the soon-to-be-launched James Webb Space Telescope searching for oxygen on alien worlds, to the spectacular first images of a black hole… Explore the latest findings that put humanity on the verge of discovering new places where life could exist.

The French Revolution

2x60

In co-production with Nilaya Productions

France, 1789 through 1795. Witness the French Revolution as never before, shot documentary-style as if you were there. Experience, in real time, the fall of the world's most powerful and ancient monarchy — and the people's revolt that tore apart a nation balanced between hope and war.

About CuriosityStream



Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Annie Howell

The Punch Point Group

annie@anniehowell.com

240-893-9757

Vanessa Gillon

CuriosityStream

vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

202-441-6475

SOURCE CuriosityStream, LLC

Related Links

curiositystream.com

