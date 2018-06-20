CuriosityStream Elevates Media Veteran Clint Stinchcomb to Lead Award-Winning Streaming Service into Next Phase of Growth

Stinchcomb is charged with building on the success of the streaming service, home to world-class original documentary films and series exploring science, technology, history, nature, health and more. CuriosityStream launched in March 2015, expanding globally that same year, and is now available on most major streaming platforms and devices. The company has partnerships with many of the leading distributors who are shaping the rapidly evolving OTT industry.

Stinchcomb joined CuriosityStream in 2017 as Chief Distribution Officer, responsible for the strategic oversight and distribution of CuriosityStream across all global platforms. He secured prominent deals with more than 25 third party partners including the top MVPDs and Smart TV providers.

"As CuriosityStream accelerates its growth through direct-to-consumer streaming and through our expanding group of domestic and international distributors, I can think of no one more experienced and talented to lead the organization as CEO than Clint Stinchcomb," said John Hendricks, Founder and Executive Chairman of CuriosityStream. "Clint fully embraces the brand content mission, and with a vast skill set, he is uniquely positioned to build a top-tier next-generation media powerhouse in factual entertainment."

Stinchcomb is an entrepreneurial executive with over 25 years of traditional and digital media experience. Leveraging a broad range of global roles in television and digital programming, content development, consumer marketing, operations, advertising sales, and network distribution, he has played a critical role in the launches and successful growth of several television networks, content franchises and enthusiast brands. He has held positions including CEO and co-founder of Poker Central, Managing Director of Worldwide Media Group, EVP and GM of Discovery Communications' Emerging Television Networks, and SVP of Discovery's New Media Operations and HDTV.

"CuriosityStream is perfectly positioned for this next phase of growth in the business of delivering premium on-demand factual entertainment," Stinchcomb said. "As cable networks and broadcasters have largely abandoned the factual space, we at CuriosityStream are delighted to satisfy the pent-up, insatiable consumer desire for enlightening entertainment. As one of the greatest media entrepreneurs in American history, John Hendricks lives his passion for the broader mission of CuriosityStream, namely to satisfy the curiosity of viewers all over the world. It's a rare opportunity to work closely with that type of person. I'm fired up to help execute John's grand vision."

CuriosityStream delivers the highest-quality, ground-breaking documentary films and series to viewers searching for a trusted source of engaging, world-class content. In just over 3 years, Curiosity Studios' original features and series include the Emmy Award-winning series Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places and the multiple award-winning film David Attenborough's Light On Earth, as well as popular series Deep Time History, DIGITS, Bronze Age, Prescription: Nutrition and Space Probes.

CuriosityStream also announced today that Elizabeth Hendricks North, who led CuriosityStream as President and CEO from inception through launch and development of the platform during its first 3 years, is stepping into a new role as President of Curiosity Studios.

"Elizabeth was exactly the right person to join her father in taking his vision of the next revolution in television and building it, from the ground up, into what the company is today," Stinchcomb said. "Her deep, personal commitment to CuriosityStream's core mission to ignite curiosity and wonder about the world and beyond shows in every decision made about the development and growth of the platform. Her passion for producing the blue-chip programming that sets CuriosityStream apart is going to propel Curiosity Studios into its next phase of content creation."

Stinchcomb will report directly to John Hendricks, Executive Chairman of CuriosityStream. Stinchcomb will lead a veteran executive team including Tia Cudahy, Chief Operating Officer; Peter North, Chief Digital Advisor; Steve Burns, Chief Content Officer; Colleen Slear, Chief Financial Officer; Adeline Cassin, Chief Marketing Officer; Andre Silva, Chief Technology Officer; and Carrie Hurlburt, Chief Creative Officer.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on-demand destination where viewers can journey through our world and beyond. CuriosityStream's immersive experiences feature experts from Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough to Veritasium's Derek Muller, stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, history, technology, nature, health and more. With over 1,800 features and series, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. The service is available on the web and via Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Prime Video Channels, Sling TV, Dish, VRV, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox, Layer3 TV and the Sony, LG, VIZIO and Samsung Smart TV platforms.

