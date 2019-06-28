CuriosityStream Expands Portfolio with the Inspirational Sports Docu-Series "4th and Forever"

Providing a glimpse at life in the Long Beach, California, community and the high school sports program that provided many of its young residents with hope and a sense of belonging, 4 th and Forever recounts the 2010 football season of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, once named "Sports School of the Century" by Sports Illustrated. The 10x30 series documents the trials and tribulations of the promising team helmed by Head Football Coach Raul Lara, whose nearly two decades at Long Beach Poly included 100 wins in nine seasons entering the 2010 season.

The announcement marks CuriosityStream's continued expansion of standout programming that explores the many facets of the human experience. This time, from the perspective of high school football players in a gang-ridden community challenged with drugs and poverty that see a college scholarship as the best shot to a better life.

Poly's dominant and historic program boasts the largest roster of high school players to ever play in the NFL. Poly had a down year in 2009, suffering more loses than any other season in the previous 15 years, and Coach Lara and his players are determined to redeem themselves and their community.

"Stories of perseverance, determination, true grit and triumph unite us because of our shared experience as humans," said CuriosityStream President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb. "4th and Forever captures these elements in this inspiring and emotional docu-series, and it's one we are proud to share with CuriosityStream viewers."



Long Beach Poly's alumni list include current and former NFL players including JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeSean Jackson, Marcedes Lewis, Willie McGinest, Jurrell Casey, Jayon Brown, Winston Justice and more. The school has also been the home to baseball stars Tony Gwynn, Chase Utley and Milton Bradley. Possibly most famously, former professional tennis player Billie Jean King attended Poly as well. Other notable attendees include actor John Wayne, actress Cameron Diaz and rapper Snoop Dogg.

4th and Forever was produced by Jupiter Entertainment, Inc. and DLP Entertainment. To watch the 10-episode series, go to CuriosityStream.com to start a free trial.

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV devices, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, VRV, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Layer3 TV, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, and other platforms and global distribution partners.

CONTACT: Vanessa Gillon

301.755.2069 (O) / 202.441.6475 (C)

vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

SOURCE CuriosityStream, LLC

Related Links

curiositystream.com

