CuriosityStream Serves Up A Fast-Paced Dive Into Today's Fascinating Stories With The Premiere Of Bright Now

Innovators and experts provide Bright Now viewers with powerful insight and the critical context to understand the stories behind today's news and trends in the fast-paced, modern age. Launching today with 7 episodes, 30 more new episodes of Bright Now will premiere by the end of the year.

"CuriosityStream is committed to meeting viewers where they are, whether they want to settle down with a binge-worthy full-length series or satisfy their curiosity on a faster pace," said CuriosityStream President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb. "Audience behavior has fundamentally changed but the power of relevant stories has not. Bright Now delivers what plugged in viewers have come to expect from CuriosityStream… but on new terms."

Bright Now sources stories and subjects from CuriosityStream's global network of leading filmmakers. Bright Now's premiere features a diverse range of brain-stimulating episodes including:

Amazon Burning -- More than 60,000 fires have scorched the Amazon, critically changing an ecosystem that's vital to human existence. Can the Amazon ever recover?

Modern Stone Age Family – Find out what's on the menu when the modern kitchen serves up ancient culinary practices in the quest for simplicity and good health.

Capturing Woodstock -- Few movies had a deeper impact on the American psyche than the 1970 documentary " Woodstock ." Oscar-winning filmmaker Dale Bell goes behind the scenes of the revolutionary film.

Coffee Buzz -- America's addiction to caffeine makes coffee one of the hottest drinks – even when served cold. We're serving up some surprising secrets about your favorite brew.

New Firefighting Tech -- Bringing space technology down to earth to revolutionize the front lines of firefighting to save lives.

African Animal ER -- Go behind the scenes of South Africa's Manyoni Private Game Reserve, where a dedicated team goes to extraordinary measures for some of the world's most exotic and endangered wild animals.

Tiny House Off the Grid -- Cutting-edge green technology holds the key to sustainable home design. Take a tour of the ultimate eco-friendly tiny house. It's more than just a trend.

Visit CuriosityStream.com to start a free 7-day trial and watch the Bright Now series.

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones. Our series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DISH, VRV, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Airtel, StarHub TV, Medianet, and other global distribution partners and platforms.

CONTACT: Vanessa Gillon

202.441.6475 (C)

vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

Ali Finer

612.209.4575 (C)

ali@punchpointgroup.com

SOURCE CuriosityStream

Related Links

https://curiositystream.com

