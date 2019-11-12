CuriosityStream Unveils Historic Truths About Money and Power in Hi$tory

Hosted by Peter Sagal (NPR's Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!® ), Hi$tory spotlights four defining chapters included in virtually every American schoolbook, with one distinction – these stories follow the money.

Digging into lesser-known truths about America's past, Peter Sagal uses his trademark wit and breadth of knowledge to guide viewers on a fascinating journey along the money trail in each episode, including:

WATERGATE : Like a burger and fries, Nixon and scandal have always gone together. But why did the President's men break into the Watergate office building? Why did Nixon crave personal wealth? The answers lie with JFK, Howard Hughes , and... the Nixonburger!

: Like a burger and fries, and scandal have always gone together. But why did the President's men break into the Watergate office building? Why did crave personal wealth? The answers lie with JFK, , and... the Nixonburger! CIVIL WAR : Why, as a teenager in New Jersey in the 1980s, was series host Peter Sagal taught a Southern myth of the Civil War? How did Gone with the Wind become a national parable? How did Robert E. Lee become an American hero to many? The answer: slaves = money = power.

: Why, as a teenager in in the 1980s, was series host taught a Southern myth of the Civil War? How did become a national parable? How did become an American hero to many? The answer: slaves = money = power. TRANSCONTINENTAL RAILROAD : Hollywood spins a dramatic tale that the west was won by rugged cowboys with a gun on one hip and a gal on the other. But the real Americans who settled the west, and became icons of freedom and independence, lived at the mercy of the railroad tycoons.

: spins a dramatic tale that the west was won by rugged cowboys with a gun on one hip and a gal on the other. But the real Americans who settled the west, and became icons of freedom and independence, lived at the mercy of the railroad tycoons. COLD WAR: The Cold War was won not only by weapons of war, but also blue jeans, silk stockings and fast food. Just follow the money for the real story.

"Hi$tory focuses on events in our past that almost every American knows, but Peter Sagal delightfully tells these stories through a cash-colored lens with a healthy dose of humor," said Rob Burk, Head of Content for CuriosityStream. "Hi$tory strikes at the heart of what CuriosityStream aims to accomplish -- finding new, insightful and engaging ways to look at the stories that define our world."

In addition to his NPR notoriety, Peter Sagal is also a playwright, screenwriter, author, journalist, columnist, marathoner, Jeopardy contestant, podcast and documentary host, foreign correspondent and more. As a playwright, his work has been produced or commissioned by the Long Wharf Theater, Seattle Rep, Actor's Theater of Louisville, Florida Stage and many others, and he's won awards from the Lannan Foundation, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and fellowships from the Camargo and Jerome Foundations. Sagal has contributed essays to Opera News, Saveur, Finesse, The New York Times Magazine, and was the "Road Scholar" columnist for Runner's World. He has also won the Kurt Vonnegut Award for Humor from the Kurt Vonnegut Library.

All four episodes of Hi$tory premiere on CuriosityStream November 18th. Visit CuriosityStream.com for a free 7-day trial to watch.

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, StarHub TV, TotalPlay, Medianet, and other global distribution partners and platforms.

CONTACT: Vanessa Gillon

202.441.6475 (C)

vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

Ali Finer

612.209.4575 (C)

ali@punchpointgroup.com

SOURCE CuriosityStream, LLC

Related Links

curiositystream.com

