CuriousCheck Leverages Big Business Software Solutions to Help Grow Small Biz Community

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You have a dream of a bustling business filled with dozens of great employees and so many customers you can't keep up. For now, it's just you, a couple of part time staff and your bookkeeper who's on you to get the paperwork to her before tax season.

"Paper work!" laughs Carlos Crameri, founder of CuriousCheck. "The biggest problem small business owners complain about is paperwork and streamlining processes. They have a bookkeeper or an accountant using out-of-date software who tells them they need records of employment, invoicing or sales information and they don't realize there are easier to use software programs that can organize all of that information more effectively."

As a US-born Hispanic American, Crameri always had a desire to modernize and simplify redundant processes. Whether that was in the Human Resources industry, or creating an app that logged your gameday bets, he wanted to utilize technology in the most efficient and modern way possible.

CuriousCheck is a user-friendly site that aggregates online reviews of business software. Instead of business owners trusting reviews on just one website, CuriousCheck searches the web for independent, credible reviews and affordable packages that are specifically designed to help businesses find solutions in areas such as digital marketing, background screening, payment processing, virtual phone systems, website maintenance and other essential business needs.

"The biggest benefit of finding software via unpaid, reliable reviews, is that you aren't relying on a quick Google search which tends to just bring up the companies that pay top dollar to be on the first page. You also aren't relying on some salesperson who is cold-calling and trying to push a pricey software package on you when there might be a better program available for half the price," explains Crameri.

CuriousCheck is extremely user friendly, easy to navigate and best of all, free! Business owners can click on the category they're interested in learning more about, such as HR Software Solutions or Business Essentials. From there, they navigate to a sub-category, such as "Payroll" or "Increase Site Traffic", where they will instantly see a list of the most trusted software and business solutions. Each company will have a description, logo, location information, size accommodations, and most importantly, our CuriousCheck star rating.

"I've been building the idea of CuriousCheck for over 5 years. While CuriousCheck started as something far different, I'm beyond pleased with where this product is today. When I worked at one of the fastest growing FinTech companies in America, I was able to see firsthand how a small start-up leveraged smart software solutions, to help them grow into one of the top 10 fastest growing tech companies in only 2 years. I want to share those easy to use solutions with the small business community. I'm happy to say CuriousCheck is already proving very popular amongst hundreds of small business owners and I am proud to be helping entrepreneurs grow their business.

