Curiox Biosystems Launches Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA: Affordable, Hassle-Free Cell Washing Automation

News provided by

Curiox Biosystems

Jan 24, 2025, 09:55 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiox Biosystems, a global leader in providing innovative and automated sample preparation solutions for accurate and reproducible cell analysis, is pleased to announce the launch of the Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA, the latest addition to the Pluto line of products. This compact and intuitive device redefines cell washing automation, bringing simplicity, reliability, and affordability to labs of all sizes.

Revolutionizing Cell Washing

Continue Reading
Curiox C Free PLUTO-ALPHA
Curiox C Free PLUTO-ALPHA
Curiox C Free PLUTO-ALPHA
Curiox C Free PLUTO-ALPHA

The Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA replaces traditional centrifuge-based methods, offering a low-maintenance solution that eliminates bulky hardware. Utilizing a pipette head, it delivers gentle, consistent washing of suspension cells and beads, preserving sample integrity and improving reproducibility. By simplifying workflows and reducing variability, Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA helps researchers achieve more consistent, high-quality results in less time.

Key Features

  • Gentle Washing: Pipette-based technology ensures cell viability by avoiding centrifugation, preserving delicate cells.
  • Effortless Integration: Compact design fits seamlessly into existing workflows, with no need for additional infrastructure.
  • Labware Compatibility: Supports 96-well plates, deep-well plates, and Laminar Wash plates, ensuring immediate adaptability to your setup.
  • Minimal Maintenance: Virtually the same as a pipetting station, reducing downtime and operational costs for labs.
  • Affordable Automation: Priced below $30,000, it delivers cutting-edge performance within budget-friendly constraints.
  • Compact Footprint: Its small size ensures efficient use of valuable bench space, making it ideal for labs of all sizes.

Workflow Benefits

Pre-configured with Light, Moderate, Heavy, and Ultra wash protocols, the Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA minimizes hands-on time for researchers, allowing them to focus on high-value tasks. The elimination of centrifugation, flicking, or resuspension steps streamlines workflows while ensuring reproducibility across experiments. These features are especially valuable for immunophenotyping, cell therapy, and drug discovery applications.

Empowering Labs with the Pluto Line

The Pluto product line reflects Curiox's mission to drive innovation and enhance productivity. With a focus on scalability and adaptability, Pluto devices cater to diverse research and clinical needs. Whether for small-scale studies or industrial-scale operations, Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA is a critical step in advancing automated cell washing solutions.

Configurations to Suit Every Need

  • Standard Model: Equipped with a fixed 96-channel pipette head and three plate decks, it supports wash cycles from 2 minutes onwards: tailored for precision.
  • Custom Options: Flexible throughput with configurable pipette tips and customizable wash parameters ensures adaptability for specialized workflows.

Experience Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA

"The Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA combines affordability, simplicity, and precision, enabling labs of all sizes to achieve consistent, reliable results while saving time and resources," said Dr. Namyong Kim, CEO & CTO at Curiox Biosystems. "This device embodies our commitment to providing accessible automation solutions that elevate research capabilities."

Curiox invites researchers and industry leaders to discover the transformative capabilities of the Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA in person at SLAS2025 between Jan 26-29th at our booth#113. Visit Pluto ALPHA to explore features, watch live demonstrations, and contact us for more information.

About Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd

Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd is a rapidly growing global biotechnology company specializing in advanced sample preparation solutions that enhance next-generation therapies. The company leverages expertise in surface chemistry and instrumentation to address life-science research challenges, particularly in miniaturization and automation. Curiox's innovative technologies boost productivity through sample preparation automation, speeding up therapeutic development. Committed to advancing its proprietary C-FREE™ technology, Curiox enables significant scientific breakthroughs, reinforcing its role as a key player in transforming life sciences research and diagnostics worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.curiox.com/ or contact:

[Mahrukh M Banday, PhD]
[Executive Vice President /General Manager]
[[email protected]]
[+17814915289]

SOURCE Curiox Biosystems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Curiox Biosystems Announces the Establishment of the Curiox Innovation Center for the Curiox C-FREE™ Pluto LT System at Stanford University's Human Immune Monitoring Center

Curiox Biosystems Announces the Establishment of the Curiox Innovation Center for the Curiox C-FREE™ Pluto LT System at Stanford University's Human Immune Monitoring Center

Curiox Biosystems, a global leader in providing innovative and automated sample preparation solutions for accurate and reproducible cell analysis, is ...
Curiox Biosystems and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Announce a Partnership Combining C-FREE™ Technology with DURA Innovations for Hands-Free Washed Sample Preparation for Flow Cytometry

Curiox Biosystems and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Announce a Partnership Combining C-FREE™ Technology with DURA Innovations for Hands-Free Washed Sample Preparation for Flow Cytometry

Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd (Curiox), a leader in the innovation of life science research technologies, and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics