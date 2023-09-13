Curiox Biosystems to Advance Next-Generation Cancer Cell Therapies Through Collaboration with Leading Cancer Researcher

News provided by

Curiox Biosystems

13 Sep, 2023, 09:08 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiox Biosystems, a global leader in providing innovative and automated sample preparation solutions for accurate and reproducible cell analysis, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Dr. Marco Ruella, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), to support efforts in the development of next-generation cancer cell therapies.

Continue Reading
See How it Works with Laminar Wash™
See How it Works with Laminar Wash™

The collaboration will focus on leveraging Curiox Biosystems' next-generation sample preparation platform alongside Dr. Ruella's pioneering expertise in cell and gene therapies to establish improved metrics of cellular analysis.

"We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Dr. Ruella and Penn," stated the Leadership Team of Curiox Biosystems. "We are collaborating to advance therapeutic development in the field of cell therapy through automation that provides accurate and reproducible cell analytics."

Dr. Marco Ruella, an internationally recognized expert in cellular immunotherapies, brings his extensive experience in the development of innovative treatments, such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CART) to this collaboration. His deep experience, including with industry collaborations, will be instrumental in this partnership to advance automated cell sample preparation in cell and gene therapy workflows.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Marco Ruella and Penn to establish a collaboration around Curiox's automated cell sample preparation platform," said Dr. Namyong Kim, CEO of Curiox Biosystems. "With this partnership we aspire to improve cell therapies by automating critical steps in the workflow which we hope will ultimately benefit patients worldwide."

About Curiox Biosystems, Inc.

Next-generation therapies deserve next-generation sample prep solutions. Curiox has brought together surface chemistry and instrumentation expertise to overcome critical challenges slowing the pace of life-science research. By focusing on common assay steps and workflows where miniaturization and automation are currently underutilized, the company has developed innovative technologies that simultaneously improve both productivity and data quality, accelerating the pace of therapeutic development.

Contact:
Mahi M. Banday
DVM, PhD
Executive Vice President/GM of Product
Marketing and Operations
781-491-5289
mahib@curiox.com

SOURCE Curiox Biosystems

Also from this source

Curiox Biosystems Inc., Announces Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.