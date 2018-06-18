CuriPow Shares Short Stories of The Untold In Our Diverse History

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriPow opens the eyes and ears of people by sharing untold short historic stories on people of color.

Each day a "CuriShort" is released that talks about everyone from the WAC's (Women's Army Corp) of Puerto Rico to Albert Baez (father of folk singer and activist Joan Baez) co-inventing the X-ray microscope and everything in between. The app layout is clean and simple to use and allows users to comment on stories and share them on other social networks.

Story Page Login Page

Because everyone has a busy life, they've added a podcast feature that lets you listen to your CuriShorts on the go. The podcast are available on CuriPow as well as other podcast services; Anchor, iTunes, Stitcher,Pocketcast,RadioRepublic and Breaker.

Their newest feature "We Share Our Stories" lets its users submit stories from their own personal history to share with others. This has been very popular as it allows CuriPow to bring new short stories to life that would normally have never been told.

The service was created using PWA's (progressive web apps) that allow users to enjoy CuriPow on their smartphone, (Android or IOS) tablet, or computer. CuriPow has carved out a niche market that is gaining steam with users. The company plans to expand into the EU, UK, Australia and other countries where more untold stories will be shared.

Founded by Brian Galvin, a former U.S. Marine and Washington DC resident. He has dabbled in the tech sector with a few projects and is excited about the company's growth and future.

About CuriPow

The inspiration for CuriPow came about from Brian's childhood. As an avid comic book reader, his mother gave him some comics on Crispus Attucks, Benjamin Banneker and Frederick Douglas that forever changed his perspective on life. Discover some cool things at #iammyhistory.

