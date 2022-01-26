CuriRx Launches the Advanced Bioprocessing and Analytical Center to Support Biotherapeutic Drug Developers

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriRx, Inc., a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the launch of the Advanced Bioprocessing and Analytical Center. Led by CuriRx's team of industry experts and state-of-the-art bioprocessing laboratories combined with the CuriLytics ™ Platform's high-resolution analytical instrumentation, the Advanced Bioprocessing and Analytical Center provides end to end support to developers of biotherapeutics.

Modern biopharmaceutical drugs, such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies (mAb), bispecific antibodies, vaccines, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, and gene therapy products (e.g., AAV's) are very complex molecules with long development timelines and significant challenges.

CuriRx's Advanced Bioprocessing and Analytical Center offers the unique ability to accelerate biotherapeutic drug development and overcome challenges by leveraging their team's decades of bioprocessing experience and the latest methods in upstream and downstream process development. Biotherapeutic drug development is further de-risked with the combination of the CuriLytics™ Platform, using high-resolution mass spectrometry and a battery of orthogonal characterization methods.

CuriRx CEO Indu Javeri, PhD remarked, "We are excited to assist our clients in accelerating their drug development programs." Dr. Javeri added, "The Advanced Bioprocessing and Analytical Center along with our formulation, lyophilization and analytical testing services provides complete end to end support."

About CuriRx, Inc.

CuriRx is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization located in Wilmington, MA. We enable drug developers in the U.S and around the world in their upstream and downstream processes development, optimization, and characterization, scale-up and scale down, analytical development, formulation development, lyophilization and more. CuriRx has the capacity to produce non-GMP vials for animal studies and non-GMP stability support studies. The key personnel have been involved in successful development projects including HUMIRA®, SYNAGIS®, BLINCYTO® and GATTEX®, etc.

