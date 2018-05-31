Curis Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for Fimepinostat Development in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

"We are pleased with this Fast Track designation, which will enable us to accelerate the development of fimepinostat for patients with R/R DLBCL, including patients whose tumors have MYC alterations," said Ali Fattaey, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "Patients with this disease have a very poor prognosis and we are encouraged by the FDA's recognition of the unmet need that may be addressed by fimepinostat, as well as the potential durable benefit that fimepinostat can provide for these patients. We expect to re-initiate enrollment this year as part of a pivotal study to assess fimepinostat's efficacy in this patient population. As we work toward the start of this study, we are also continuing to lay the groundwork for potential registration of fimepinostat, which involves coordination with commercial product manufacturers as well as a potential diagnostic test."

The FDA Fast Track process is designed to facilitate the development and expedite review of drugs used to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Fast Track designation provides Curis with more frequent meetings and written communications with the FDA regarding fimepinostat's development plan, trial design and data collection to support the drug's approval. Fast Track designation also provides eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if the relevant criteria are met, as well as Rolling Review with regards to the submission of the completed sections of the NDA for review by the FDA.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and effective drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers, including fimepinostat, which is being investigated in clinical studies in patients with lymphomas and solid tumors. Curis is also engaged in a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule dual antagonists of PD1 and VISTA, including PDL1/VISTA antagonist CA-170, and oral small molecule dual antagonists of PD1 and TIM3, including PDL1/TIM3 antagonist CA-327, as well as to molecules designed to inhibit the IRAK4 kinase, including CA-4948. CA-170 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas and in a Phase 2 trial in India conducted by Aurigene. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

