Curis Hires Industry Veterans to Lead Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Reinhard von Roemeling, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, and Christine Guertin as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance.

"We are pleased to welcome Reinhard and Christine to our team as we advance our novel small-molecule candidates through clinical development for a range of oncologic diseases," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "Their combined expertise in clinical development and regulatory affairs in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industry will be an asset to the development and commercialization of our novel cancer therapeutics. We look forward to their insights and contributions as we prepare for clinical data readouts across all three of our programs before year-end.”



Dr. von Roemeling has extensive global experience designing and advancing early- and late-stage clinical trials for oncology candidates. He joins Curis from his role as Global Head of Research and Development at Huya Bioscience International. Previously, Dr. von Roemeling held various leadership roles in oncology research and clinical development at EMD-Serono, Daiichi Sankyo, Fresenius Group, Schering AG/Berlex, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi and Sterling-Winthrop. Dr. von Roemeling has directed, co-directed and supported over 50 small molecule and biologics development programs. He holds an M.D. from Goethe University of Frankfurt.

Ms. Guertin joins Curis with over 20 years of experience in regulatory affairs in the biopharmaceutical industry. She previously served as Head of Regulatory Affairs at Synlogic, Inc. and Director of Regulatory Affairs at Array BioPharma, where she led the successful submission of two concurrent New Drug Applications. Before that, Ms. Guertin held various regulatory affairs roles at Takeda Pharmaceuticals (formerly Millennium Pharmaceuticals), DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Altus Pharmaceuticals and Genzyme Corporation. She holds an M.S. in Health Product Regulation from Regis College and a B.A. in Mathematics from Saint Joseph's College.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, including fimepinostat, which is being investigated in clinical studies in patients with DLBCL and solid tumors. Curis is also engaged in a collaboration with Aurigene to develop first-in-class therapeutics in immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including, the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-170 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with mesothelioma and in a Phase 2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas in India conducted by Aurigene. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

