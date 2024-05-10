Curis to Present Updated Data from the TakeAim Leukemia Study

Curis, Inc.

May 10, 2024, 08:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that the Company will present updated data from the TakeAim Leukemia study Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To access the live conference call, please dial 800-836-8184 from the United States or 646-357-8785 from other locations, shortly before 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can also be accessed on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the 'Investors' section. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Curis website shortly after completion of the call.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), both of which have received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Emavusertib is also being evaluated as a frontline combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in patents with AML. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com

