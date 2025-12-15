Curitics Health Solutions Announces John Gorman as Executive Advisor to Accelerate Technology Innovation and Expand Health Equity Impact

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curitics Health Solutions, a healthcare technology and intelligence company focused on delivering actionable insights and workflow automation to providers and health plans, today announced the appointment of John Gorman as Executive Advisor.

Mr. Gorman is widely regarded as one of the nation's most influential voices in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid strategy, and health equity. In his new role, he will work closely with Curitics' executive leadership team to support market expansion, strengthen strategic partnerships, and guide the evolution of Curitics' product roadmap—particularly in AI-driven clinical intelligence, provider workflow optimization, and value-based care enablement.

"John's leadership at the intersection of managed care, public policy, and health equity is unmatched," said Unmesh Srivastava, Managing Partner of Curitics Health Solutions. "His insight and national perspective will help accelerate Curitics' ability to deliver meaningful technology that reduces friction for providers and improves outcomes for vulnerable populations."

"From an operational standpoint, John's deep expertise in government-sponsored programs and value-based care models will be invaluable as we scale our platform across health plan and provider organizations," said Danielle Meldru, Chief Operating Officer of Curitics Health Solutions. "His guidance will strengthen our client implementations and help us continue delivering technology solutions that address the real-world challenges our partners face every day in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid."

A Strategic Fit for Curitics' Future

Curitics' clients face mounting pressures around clinical documentation accuracy, care gap closure, regulatory compliance, and the growing demands of value-based care. Gorman's decades of experience in developing SDOH-focused care models, advising high-growth digital health companies, and shaping national healthcare policy uniquely position him to help guide Curitics' next phase of innovation and growth.

About John Gorman

Earlier in his career, Mr. Gorman was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA), where he played a key role in shaping the nation's managed care strategy. He later founded and led Gorman Health Group, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in government-sponsored health programs, advising plans and providers on Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and risk-based transformation.

"I am excited to join Curitics Health Solutions at such a pivotal time for the industry," said John Gorman. "Curitics' commitment to practical innovation, provider enablement, and equitable care aligns closely with my life's work. I look forward to helping the team expand its impact and deliver meaningful results for providers, health plans, and the communities they serve."

Mr. Gorman currently serves on multiple healthcare boards and advises organizations across Food as Medicine, senior services, transportation, and social care—bringing a systems-level perspective to Curitics' technology and market strategy.

Driving Curitics' Mission Forward

With John Gorman joining as Executive Advisor, Curitics strengthens its ability to support health plans and provider organizations with intelligent, integrated technology designed to reduce administrative burden, improve clinical accuracy, and drive measurable value across Medicare, Medicaid, and risk-bearing care models.

About Curitics Health Solutions

Curitics Health Solutions is a healthcare technology company that equips providers, at-risk organizations, and health plans with actionable intelligence, automated workflows, and real-time clinical decision support. The platform enables interoperability, documentation accuracy, quality improvement, and operational efficiency across value-based care models.

