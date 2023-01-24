Curity Awarded Best Presenter in Tech at the Florida Venture Summit Amid Continued Growth of the Business

API security and IM company, Curity, has shared further growth plans after winning best presenter in the technology category at the Florida Venture Summit in December.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- API security and identity management company, Curity, has announced further growth plans after being named best presenter in the VC-selected technology category at the Florida Venture Summit in Miami in December.

Curity was selected as the winner by VC judges after presenting how it helps simplify complexity faced by large organizations that need to secure, manage, and provide consistent authentication experiences for their entire customer base.

Curity was selected as the top innovator in the technology category while other startups competed in the life sciences & healthcare, fintech, and cleantech categories by similarly presenting their investment opportunities. The audience of each category was comprised of venture capitalists, corporate and private investors, investment bankers, strategic partners, and other onlookers.

This recognition comes at an exciting time for Curity. Having raised $5M in equity financing through multiple rounds, the company has reached 53.8M SEK (approx. $5.2M) in ARR to support customers in Europe, the US, South America, and the Middle East. With the growing team of excellent individuals led by executives with non-overlapping experiences and skills, the company is now seeking to scale its proven business model. In 2023, Curity is seeking an equity investment and support with strategy and operations to accelerate growth in what is already set to be a strong year, despite the macroeconomic conditions.

Curity's CEO, Travis Spencer, received the prize on behalf of the company and commented, "I'm excited that Curity has been recognized, and am proud that our technical knowledge, unique product, and the value it offers customers were well received and understood by the judges."

Curity is a leading supplier of API-driven identity management, providing unified security for digital services. Curity Identity Server is used for logging in and securing millions of users' access to web and mobile applications as well as APIs and microservices. Curity's leadership is built upon open standards and designed for development and operations. Curity is trusted by large organizations in financial services, telecom, retail, energy, and government services that need enterprise-grade API access security. Visit https://curity.io/

