Curity Secures Investment to Scale Growth in API-Driven Identity Management

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity firm, Curity, today announced a significant investment from GRO, a Danish private equity fund, to accelerate its international expansion. Curity is a leading provider of API-driven identity management, delivering solutions to a wide range of enterprises seeking to secure access to digital services.

The demand for advanced security solutions is growing as organizations work to meet customer demands for digitalized services with secure and easy access. Curity sought a reputed and experienced investment partner to help facilitate product innovation and business growth. GRO's solid understanding of the B2B tech market, shared vision, and resources made the fund an ideal choice.

Travis Spencer, co-founder and CEO of Curity, says of the investment, "This is an important milestone for Curity, and we are looking forward to working with GRO. They understand our product and market, and most importantly our vision to make the internet safer. This, coupled with their operational skills and portfolio of similar companies, will help us achieve our goal faster. It is great to have GRO with us on the next leg of our exciting journey."

Morten Weicher, Partner at GRO, comments, "Curity contributes significantly to making the digital world safer and more secure, and we are excited to support the company on its ambitious scaling journey by leveraging GRO's operational and software expertise. The investment in Curity builds on GRO's extensive cybersecurity experience, and we are glad to welcome another global leader into the group."

Curity's CTO, Jacob Ideskog, adds, "I'm excited to be working with GRO, and am proud that our product can help so many organizations offer secure access to digital services. With the investment and partnership with GRO, we'll be able to accelerate our growth plans, and make the product even better with a bigger team to support it."

About GRO

GRO is a leading Northern European private equity firm with an exclusive focus on high-quality B2B software companies with strong growth prospects. GRO serves as an active owner developing portfolio companies with a view to create long-term value. GRO has approximately EUR 1bn in AUM.

For more information about GRO please visit www.grocapital.dk and www.linkedin.com/company/gro-capital

About Curity

Curity is a leading supplier of API-driven identity management, providing unified security for digital services. Curity Identity Server is used for logging in and securing millions of users' access to web and mobile applications as well as APIs and microservices. Curity's leadership is built upon open standards and designed for development and operations. Curity is trusted by large organizations in financial services, telecom, retail, energy, and government services that need enterprise-grade API access security. Visit https://curity.io/

Press Contact:

Viktoria Strandlund

+46-70-293 6886

https://curity.io/

