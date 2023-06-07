Curling Irons Market size to grow by USD 1,290.94 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing popularity of fashion influencers to be a major market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The curling irons market is estimated to grow by USD 1,290.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 35% to the growth of the global curling irons market during the forecast period. Some of the main reasons behind the high spending on hair styling equipment in North America include rising social media popularity, celebrity endorsements, and new fashion trends. Moreover, consumer engagement with social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube is high, which include beauty salons and celebrity sites that help brands reach consumers across the region. Hence, the rising trend of beauty bloggers and bloggers on social media platforms is also having a positive impact on the growth of the market. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Curling Irons Market 2023-2027

Curling Irons Market - Vendor Landscape

The curling irons market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Curling Irons Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing popularity of fashion influencers notably drives the curling irons market growth. Generally, fashion influencers have a large following on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and they use these platforms to showcase the latest trends and promote various beauty products. Thus, when a fashion influencer shares a tutorial or demonstration using a particular hair iron, it can increase demand for that product. Influencers can also work with brands to promote their products, which can further increase the awareness and popularity of a particular curling iron. Hence, fashion influencers boost the market growth for curling irons.

The availability of counterfeit products is a challenge hindering the curling irons market growth. Compared to genuine products, counterfeit products are often sold at much lower prices, which can deter customers from purchasing genuine branded curling irons. This may lead to reduced revenues for genuine manufacturers and distributors. Furthermore, counterfeit goods are illegal and may be subject to legal and regulatory action, which can result in additional costs for authentic curling iron brands, manufacturers, and sellers. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

An emerging trend influencing the growth of the curling iron market is the popularity of cordless iron. Usually, a cordless curling iron is much easier to use than a traditional corded iron because they increase freedom of movement and facilitate handling on the go. Cordless curling irons are also much more portable than traditional flat irons, making them popular with travelers because they can be easily packed in a bag or suitcase and taken on a trip. Furthermore, a cordless curling iron eliminates the risk of tripping over the cord or accidentally pulling it from the wall, which makes it a safer option, especially for those with children or pets. Hence, such advantages make cordless iron gain traction, which in turn drives market demand during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The curling irons market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Conair Corp., Dyson Group Co., Geloon Electronic Co. Ltd., Gorgio Professional, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lunata Beauty, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PID India Pvt Ltd., Revlon Inc., Sharp Beauty Lounge Inc., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd., Vega, Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl, and Andis Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Curling Irons Market - Market Segmentation

This curling irons market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), technology (corded, cordless, and hybrid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, and other retail outlets. These stores usually stock different hair irons from different brands at different prices. They offer competitive prices due to their superior purchasing power and offer curling iron promotions and discounts from time to time. Additionally, the availability of a wide variety of products from different brands at discounted prices is expected to further drive this segment.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hair loss treatment products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,216.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), gender (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising hair-related issues among consumers are notably driving the market growth.

The men's hair care and styling products market size is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers men's hair care and styling products market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The evolving fashion trends in hair styling is notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth.

Curling Irons Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,290.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Conair Corp., Dyson Group Co., Geloon Electronic Co. Ltd., Gorgio Professional, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lunata Beauty, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PID India Pvt Ltd., Revlon Inc., Sharp Beauty Lounge Inc., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd., Vega, Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl, and Andis Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

