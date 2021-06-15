CURLS & Mahisha Dellinger Commit To Investing In New Wealth-Building Initiative For 25,000 Black Woman Entrepreneurs

With a strategic goal to impact, empower and elevate black business owners, Mahisha Dellinger and CURLS are passionate about educating, equipping and empowering Black business owners, and remain committed to giving back to the black community. The educational platform will have MBA style courses, seminars, workshops and mentorship from key industry leaders.

Only 4% of us will make it to millionaire status because of a lack of resources and there's something wrong with that.

"I'm excited about this initiative because it's about opening doors and building our communities. Black woman owned businesses are up over 300% but only 4% of us will make it to millionaire status because of a lack of resources and there's something wrong with that," said CURLS Founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger. "I am starting the Black Women Making Millions Academy with the support of Beauty by Imagination because giving back is essential to who I am as a business leader, woman, wife and mother. I've had so many women reach out to me through email, DM and text asking for advice so I'm happy to be able to offer this program which will empower over 25,000 businesses – including their employees and families – and open new doors for so many. 'To whom much is given, much is expected' is a quote I strongly believe in and have always felt it's important to share what I've learned building and leading CURLS for over 19 years. I have chosen to partner with Beauty by Imagination because they wholeheartedly support my vision to bring more education and resources to black businesses."

CURLS recently announced their historic partnership with leading manufacturer and marketer Beauty by Imagination (BBI), which will bring increased awareness, product accessibility, innovation and opportunities to give back to the community while focusing on the next generation of Black women business owners.

For more information and to sign up, visit the Black Women Making Millions Academy website at: https://blackwomenmakingmillions.com.

