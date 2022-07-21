CURLS & Mahisha Dellinger Kick Off 20th Anniversary Year With "Your Curls Can" Tour in Partnership with ULTA Beauty

This momentous homecoming event will celebrate the multi-million dollar brand's humble beginnings and exponential growth throughout its two decades in business, and will kick off the "Your Curls Can" Tour, a series of ULTA store events throughout the country focused on empowering the curly-haired consumer through their self-care routines – giving a nod to CURLS' mantra that, " With us, your curls can do anything ."

CURLS is thrilled to partner with ULTA Beauty on the "Your Curls Can" Tour to explore all that their highly engaged community of multicultural CURLFriends are capable of, driving textured hair education with resources and essential personal care items to celebrate the unique characteristics of the textured hair consumer. During the in-store visit in Sacramento, consumers will be able to engage with the brand via a meet and greet with Mahisha as well as sampling opportunities with the brand's 20-year best-selling collection, Blueberry Bliss, and its newest collection created for scalp and hair health, Sea Moss.

"I couldn't be more proud to celebrate our 20th Anniversary Year in partnership with ULTA Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer," says Mahisha Dellinger, Founder of CURLS. "I'm excited to start the tour in my hometown of Sacramento, where my journey first began, and to share my passion for helping curly-haired women everywhere find effective, superfood powered products that spotlight all the possibilities their curls can do. I am also pleased to be giving back to the larger Sacramento community with personal care donations taking place at WEAVE."

Philanthropy and empowerment are at the core of CURLS' brand ethos - so in addition to the in-store visit, Dellinger will also appear at WEAVE to provide their CurlFriend community in need with essential resources and personal care items.

You can follow the Your Curls Can Tour kick off from July 22, 2022- July 23, 2022. To learn more about CURLS and Mahisha Dellinger's journey to create an iconic hair care brand, visit curls.com and @CURLS and @Mahisha_Dellinger on Instagram.

ABOUT CURLS

Founded in 2002 by Mahisha Dellinger, CURLS has developed into a leader in the haircare market, creating innovative natural hair care products and collections that cater to the diverse needs of curly and textured hair across all age groups. In addition to leading CURLS, Dellinger authored the memoir "Against All Odds: From the Projects to the Penthouse" and starred in "Mind Your Business with Mahisha" on the OWN network. Visit curls.com or follow us @CURLS on Instagram.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

About WEAVE, Inc.

WEAVE is the primary provider of crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County. Through a multi-disciplinary effort with Sacramento County, law enforcement, the Commercially Sexually Exploited Children Court, Child Protective Services, and the District Attorney's Office, WEAVE also provides 24/7 response, outreach and services for victims of sex trafficking. To find out more, please visit weaveinc.org.

