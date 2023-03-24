CURLS Launches TRANSLATE Campaign to Empower Women with Textured Hair

The consciously curated capsule collection will provide a bold perspective for the CURLS consumer to speak their truth

DALLAS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CURLS, the most recognized natural hair care brand in North America, the textured hair aisle, and the multicultural community, is excited to announce the launch of its 2023 Hair Trend Release TRANSLATE: a compilation of defined hair textures, forms, and angles using cornrows, braids and lots of curls to create five elevated, consciously curated yet versatile hairstyles using CURLS high performance styling products. This collection is truly designed to empower women with textured hair to speak their truth and express themselves through their hair.

"Our hair is a statement of who we are," said Mahisha Dellinger, Founder of CURLS. "It's a reflection of our heritage, our culture, and our identity. We created a campaign that empowers Black women to embrace their individuality and express themselves confidently through their hair. WE are tastemakers, WE are trendsetters."

The launch will kick off with a campaign video to introduce TRANSLATE and tell the story of how this portfolio of hairstyles and products were thoughtfully designed with a bold perspective to connect to the CURLS consumer and empower them to speak their truth. The launch will further come to life across organic social media which will unveil each new style leading up to the big reveal on Monday, March 27th with the CURLS Shopping Network. The live virtual shopping event will feature award-winning celebrity stylist, Johnny Wright – who counts former First Lady Michelle Obama among his clientele – in which he'll walk through how to recreate the hairstyles featured within TRANSLATE using CURLS. Register to attend HERE.

The five hairstyles in the TRANSLATE collection are each named to express CURLS' perspective on the spirit and beauty of black women now, 20 years ago at the founding of CURLS, and forever. The hairstyles and products are as follows:

Each hairstyle in the TRANSLATE collection comes with a specially curated kit of CURLS products to help women recreate the look at home, including leave-in conditioners, styling gels, and more. Additionally, each kit comes with a free CURLS Edge Brush or Texture Turban.

Make sure to check out the CURLS Shopping Network Event to see TRANSLATE come to life on Monday, March 27th register HERE to attend. To learn more about CURLS and all that Mahisha Dellinger is doing to amplify TRANSLATE, visit curls.com and @CURLS and @Mahisha_Dellinger on Instagram.

ABOUT CURLS

Founded in 2002 by Mahisha Dellinger, CURLS has developed into a leader in the haircare market for over 20 years, creating innovative, high-performance hair styling and care products inspired by nature and the freedom of self-expression for the diverse needs of curly and textured hair. Visit curls.com or follow us @CURLS on Instagram.

SOURCE CURLS