Curly Wolf Presents Harvest Moon Concert Event with Headliners Marc E. Bassy, Skizzy Mars, and Skeez

Bringing together an eclectic mix of soulful, hip-hop, and alternative sounds for an unforgettable Autumn Americana experience

RENO, Nev., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curly Wolf, the First Grand Americana Brand, announces their second annual signature fall event, Harvest Moon, a one-of-one experience celebrating music, culture, and the spirit of Americana. Join us on October 26th at the historic Abby's Highway 40 for an unforgettable evening of live performances, blending vintage Western energy with modern creativity.

Harvest Moon Concert October 26th with MARC E BASSY, SKIZZY MARS, & SKEEZ in Reno, Nevada

Headlining the event is Marc E. Bassy, the San Francisco-born singer-songwriter known for his soulful vocals and chart-topping hits. Joining him is Skizzy Mars, the Harlem-born artist celebrated for his genre-blending fusion of hip-hop and alternative music. Also performing is Omaha-born talent Skeez, whose eclectic sound and heartfelt lyrics have earned him a growing fan base across the country.

Event Highlights:

Date: October 26th

Time: 2 PM - 8 PM

Location: Abby's Highway 40, Reno, NV

Admission: $58 (Tickets are sold HERE)

Curly Wolf, inspired by classic Americana, has built its brand on the principles of individualism, tradition, and community. Founders Collin Bernard and Christian Webber redefined the term Curly Wolf, originally an 1800s Western phrase describing someone with a rugged edge. Today, it symbolizes confidence and fearlessness, embodying the brand's ethos of embracing all walks of life. Their motto, "We're All Passengers", highlights the collective journey of humanity, regardless of background or perspective. Check out some of its new product collection, Sears, HERE.

Harvest Moon will not only feature an incredible musical lineup but also showcase Curly Wolf's signature Americana vibe, blending the best of classic and contemporary culture. Set against the backdrop of Reno's vibrant autumn atmosphere, this event promises to be a unique celebration of music, tradition, and artistry.

Curly Wolf's dedication to crafting experiences and products for the cowboy, the artist, the renegade, and everyone in between ensures that this event is not just a concert—it's an authentic reflection of their vision. Whether you're a fan of classic Americana or modern innovation, this is an event you won't want to miss.

About Curly Wolf

Founded by native Nevadans Collin Bernard and Christian Webber, Curly Wolf is more than just a brand. It's a renaissance of tradition, boldly claiming its place as the First Grand Americana Brand. With a focus on apparel, lifestyle goods, and unique entertainment experiences, Curly Wolf is made for all passengers on life's journey.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE Curly Wolf