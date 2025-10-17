Curology Introduces DayPrimeRx- The first-ever prescription acne treatment and primer

Dermatologist-developed daytime acne treatment and primer that visibly blurs imperfections while fighting breakouts with prescription active ingredients for healthier-looking skin over time.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology , the dermatologist-developed and personalized skincare brand trusted by over five and a half million patients, today announced the launch of DayPrimeRx, the first-ever prescription acne treatment and blurring primer in one. Designed for daytime use, DayPrimeRx is an innovative breakthrough in acne care, combining clinical efficacy with beauty benefits to meet the everyday needs of people living with acne.

Until today, prescription acne/rosacea formulas have been single-purpose in their benefits: they only provide medical treatment- there is no cosmetic benefit. In fact, these medications are difficult to incorporate into modern beauty routines because, when layered under makeup, pilling and flaking may result, along with dry patches that make imperfections even more noticeable rather than concealing them.

"DayPrimeRx solves one of the most vexing challenges in beauty and skincare - the fact that acne treatments don't often layer well under makeup, forcing people to choose between cover and treat," said Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director at Curology. "DayPrimeRx eliminates that choice, giving patients one product that immediately blurs the skin, treats skin with prescription actives over time, and holds makeup in place for up to 12 hours thereby maximizing results and minimizing effort."

DayPrimeRx is a unique hybrid formula with two key differentiators: personalization and primer. Our prescription treatment blends three active ingredients to target an individual's unique skin goals, such as acne, dark spots, rosacea, and more, while the primer base visibly blurs imperfections, minimizes the look of pores, evens out skin texture, and holds makeup in place for up to 12 hours. Developed by Curology's expert dermatologists alongside cosmetic chemists, DayPrimeRx's revolutionary formula provides an instant blurring effect and smoother-looking skin with or without makeup.

DayPrimeRx is designed to pair with nighttime acne treatments such as Curology's Custom FormulaRx, unlocking prescription-powered acne treatment 24/7.

"Research shows that consistency is key when it comes to clearing and preventing acne," continued Dr. Tolpinrud. "In a 12-week Curology clinical trial, over 90% of patients reported improvement in their acne as early as 3 weeks and 95% saw clearer skin by week 12. With Curology's personalized formulas and ongoing care from licensed dermatology providers, we can continuously adjust treatment to respond to each patient's evolving skin. That's what makes lasting results possible."

DayPrimeRx is now available exclusively on curology.com by subscription, where the first month's supply is free- just pay $5.45 shipping and handling. The next shipment lasts 60 days and is only $59.90- basically $30/month. This includes access to a licensed dermatology provider for ongoing medical care. Curology purchases may be eligible for payment or reimbursement through FSA/HSA accounts, potentially lowering costs even more.

The process is easy:

New patients start with our quick-yet-comprehensive consultation where they will share their medical history, along with current skin concerns, goals, and a few photos for our medical team to review.

An in-house licensed dermatology provider will evaluate the photos and information, then craft a personalized treatment plan.

As part of that plan, our providers prescribe a personalized formula with up to 3 clinically proven active ingredients based on a variety of factors specific to the patient.

Curology dermatologists recommend a streamlined daily routine in addition to our personalized prescription formulas, consisting of cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and sunscreen. These can be added, and these products, along with your prescription, are sent right to your door every two months.

About Curology

Curology was founded in 2014 on the belief that expert dermatological care should be accessible to everyone. With over 5.5 million patients served nationwide, Curology's licensed dermatology providers deliver personalized prescription treatments for acne, rosacea, anti-aging, and more– straight to your door. Known for its pioneering direct-to-consumer model, Curology continues to innovate by combining clinical care with real-world skincare needs, helping patients achieve results with evidence-backed, people-first solutions. For more information about Curology, visit http://curology.com and follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @curology .

Curology purchases may be eligible for payment or reimbursement through FSA/HSA accounts. Products such as DayPrimeRx Custom Formula Rx, HydroTretRx , Deep Cleanse Rx, Body Cleanse Rx, Acne Body Wash , Daily Moisturizing Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 , and The Lip Balm (broad-spectrum SPF 30) may be eligible. Consult your FSA/HSA administrator for specific plan requirements. Restrictions apply. Learn more here .

