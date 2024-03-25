Curology shows success in optimizing customer acquisition with Ocurate's next generation Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocurate's solution leverages Machine Learning for customer value and integrates into advertising platforms, increasing the Return on ad spend (ROAS) by 15%+.

Ocurate's real-time Machine Learning for per-customer revenues (LTV) supercharges Google's and Meta's value-based bidding (VBB) technology, increasing return on ad spend(ROAS) by 15%+. These results revolutionize ad campaigns for most consumer brands.

Ocurate increases ROAS by 15%+ Post this

"Ocurate is changing the consumer industry with its proprietary Machine Learning technology. It tackles the biggest problem consumer companies face today - low and unpredictable Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), and increases returns for the single largest expenditure for most ecommerce companies: digital customer acquisition. This technology is a game-changer for most Internet consumer companies. I am more than happy that we could generate outsize results for our trusted partner and leading ecommerce company Curology," said CEO and Co-Founder Tobias Konitzer.

For leading ecommerce company Curology, Ocurate increased ROAS by 15% across Google NB Search, as measured by a randomized experiment within a large campaign. This lift translates to a 16% increase in returns netted from customer acquisition, and means that Curology will increase its profits netted from $10M ad spend from $5.72M to $6.4M – a $902K lift. Extrapolated to annualized gross profit, the overall business impact will be $3.9M.

"Ocurate technology has had a substantial and measurable impact on our bottom line. Based on our 2023 revenue data, no initiative we have seen has had anywhere close to a comparable effect on Curology's bottom line." – said Tassilo Festetics, CFO, Curology, describing Ocurate's impact

Ocurate combines unique first-party customer data with deep ML, which matches real-time behaviors of prospects – anything from what product details pages are opened, to what reviews were consumed etc. – with customer value of recently acquired customers and matching behaviors. Ocurate's per-customer revenue predictions are validated to be 90%+ accurate. Predictions are seamlessly integrated with Google's and Meta's ad platforms through Ocurate's infrastructure, allowing the platform to acquire customers at the ideal price-point through the real-time auctions.

www.ocurate.com

SOURCE Ocurate