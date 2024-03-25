Curology shows success in optimizing customer acquisition with Ocurate's next generation Machine Learning

News provided by

Ocurate

25 Mar, 2024, 11:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocurate's solution leverages Machine Learning for customer value and integrates into advertising platforms, increasing the Return on ad spend (ROAS) by 15%+.

Ocurate's real-time Machine Learning for per-customer revenues (LTV) supercharges Google's and Meta's value-based bidding (VBB) technology, increasing return on ad spend(ROAS) by 15%+. These results revolutionize ad campaigns for most consumer brands.

Continue Reading

"Ocurate is changing the consumer industry with its proprietary Machine Learning technology. It tackles the biggest problem consumer companies face today - low and unpredictable Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), and increases returns for the single largest expenditure for most ecommerce companies: digital customer acquisition. This technology is a game-changer for most Internet consumer companies. I am more than happy that we could generate outsize results for our trusted partner and leading ecommerce company Curology," said CEO and Co-Founder Tobias Konitzer.

For leading ecommerce company Curology, Ocurate increased ROAS by 15% across Google NB Search, as measured by a randomized experiment within a large campaign. This lift translates to a 16% increase in returns netted from customer acquisition, and means that Curology will increase its profits netted from $10M ad spend from $5.72M to $6.4M – a $902K lift. Extrapolated to annualized gross profit, the overall business impact will be $3.9M.

"Ocurate technology has had a substantial and measurable impact on our bottom line. Based on our 2023 revenue data, no initiative we have seen has had anywhere close to a comparable effect on Curology's bottom line." – said Tassilo Festetics, CFO, Curology, describing Ocurate's impact

Ocurate combines unique first-party customer data with deep ML, which matches real-time behaviors of prospects – anything from what product details pages are opened, to what reviews were consumed etc. – with customer value of recently acquired customers and matching behaviors. Ocurate's per-customer revenue predictions are validated to be 90%+ accurate. Predictions are seamlessly integrated with Google's and Meta's ad platforms through Ocurate's infrastructure, allowing the platform to acquire customers at the ideal price-point through the real-time auctions.

www.ocurate.com

SOURCE Ocurate