Curology's Aging-Forward Skincare Brand, Agency, Launches Into Amazon As Its First Retailer

This expansion marks the first time consumers can purchase Agency's dermatologist-powered skincare without a subscription

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency , the dermatologist-crafted brand for future-defining skincare, announces Amazon as its first-ever direct-to-consumer retailer. This brand evolution marks a significant step towards Agency's mission to make effective, innovative anti-aging skincare accessible to everyone.

Agency, a subscription service offering aging-forward prescription treatments, now enables customers to access some of its dermatologist-designed products in Amazon's online store, seamlessly complementing their routines. As the leading online skincare retailer, Amazon provides Agency with a new platform to reach its target audience where they are already shopping. With the added convenience of Amazon Prime Shipping, customers will now have faster access to Agency's clinically proven products that address fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and dryness.

"We are thrilled to announce our first-ever retail expansion, partnering with the powerhouse of e-commerce and facial skincare, Amazon," said Heather Wallace, CEO at Curology. "This partnership marks a milestone for the Agency. It will make more derm-powered and clinically-proven skincare solutions more accessible to consumers and empower more people to take control of their skincare journey and embrace aging with confidence and grace."

Through this expansion, consumers can now shop age-defying essentials on Amazon's online store to build a healthy skincare routine from a.m. to p.m. without needing a subscription. The product range will be available for Prime Shipping and can be explored at Amazon.com/stores/withagency . The full product line includes the below which can complement any anti-aging routine:

Cloud Care Duo: ($52) The anchor for your daily skincare ritual, this duo includes: Cream Oil Cleanser: ( $18 ) A makeup-melting cream oil wash that leaves skin smooth, soft, and hydrated. Weightless Whipped Moisturizer: ($34) A light-as-air, moisture-rich cream for all-day hydration.

SilkScreen SPF 50 : ($38) A SPF 50 mineral sunscreen serum that provides weightless sun protection and enhances your natural glow.

A SPF 50 mineral sunscreen serum that provides weightless sun protection and enhances your natural glow. Milky Hydration Concentrate : ($50) A lightweight serum with five types of hyaluronic acid, urea, and polyglutamic acid for deep hydration. Peptides support natural collagen production to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

: A lightweight serum with five types of hyaluronic acid, urea, and polyglutamic acid for deep hydration. Peptides support natural collagen production to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Hydroserum Eye Stick : ($34) This blend of hyaluronic acid, argan oil, niacinamide, and licorice root extract brightens dark circles and smooths fine lines.

About Agency

Agency by Curology was founded in 2021 with the mission of making effective skincare for mature skin more accessible and empowering customers to take control of their aging journey. The brand believes the best results come from personalized, prescription-strength skincare designed intentionally for mature skin. Agency has dermatological expertise ingrained from start to finish, ensuring that every product is crafted with care and precision. From product formulation to personalized consultations with licensed providers, Agency supports customers every step of the way. For more information about Agency, visit www.withagency.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @agencyskincare .

