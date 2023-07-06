CUROXEN® Wound Ointment Eradicates Drug-Resistant Candida Auris

News provided by

OrganiCare

06 Jul, 2023, 10:04 ET

In vitro laboratory study shows CUROXEN OTC wound ointment kills >99.99% of Candida auris

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrganiCare, a manufacturer of topical over-the-counter wound ointments, announced today that its OTC wound ointment, CUROXEN, has been shown to kill more than 99.99% of Candida auris*.

The testing was performed by an independent accredited laboratory using the ASTM E2315 suspension time-kill method. CUROXEN has previously been shown to kill other common and resistant microbes, including MRSA, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aerugoinosa, Enterococcus facecalis and E. coli.

Continue Reading

C. auris is a relatively new fungus which can cause serious infection and even lead to death. It is often resistant to current medicines1. Healthcare facilities as well as governmental bodies are increasingly concerned, and the CDC has classified C. auris as an urgent Antimicrobial Resistant (AR) threat2. New treatments and approaches are urgently needed to address this new threat.

Developed in Italy, CUROXEN is used by physicians in Europe in various clinical settings to help treat difficult wounds. CUROXEN is formulated using natural ingredients that undergo a unique process that forms peroxide bonds and oxygenates an olive oil-base.

This formula has broad-spectrum antimicrobial and antifungal properties that offer powerful healing properties. CUROXEN can be applied topically to reduce the chances of infection through various types of wounds, such as surgical site incisions, feeding tubes, central lines, and pressure ulcers. Based on this new data, CUROXEN could be an important tool for healthcare facilities to combat this new resistant threat, C. auris.

OrganiCare, CUROXEN's manufacturer, is passionate about their mission to create OTC healthcare products with safe, natural, and effective ingredients, unlike current petrochemical-based drug products. To learn more please contact Caroline Goodner at [email protected] and learn more at CUROXEN.com.

*An independent accredited laboratory (non-human/non-animal) study measured the amount of germs killed in 30 minutes. CUROXEN killed 99.99% of Candida auris. Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice and laboratory testing, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA-evaluated.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/candida-auris/c-auris-drug-resistant.html
2 https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2023/p0320-cauris.html#:~:text=CDC%20has%20deemed%20C.,infections%20with%20high%20death%20rates.

SOURCE OrganiCare

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.