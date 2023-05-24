Curran Investment Management Awarded by Informa Financial Intelligence Q1 2023

News provided by

Curran Investment Management

24 May, 2023, 13:19 ET

ALBANY, N.Y., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been awarded PSN Top Guns distinctions for their Curran SMid Cap strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers, period ending March 31, 2023.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by PSN's Top Guns. In this environment, it's challenging to outperform and maintain investment discipline." ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Curran Investment Management

Curran Investment Management's Curran SMid Cap Equity Strategy Designation Includes:

  • Awarded Bull Bear Masters, ranking #10 total return for the 3-year period ending 3/31/2023 among 94 firms and 140 products in the Mid-Growth Universe.
  • Awarded 2-star Top Guns, ranking #8 total return for a 1-year period ending 3/31/2023 among 56 firms and 72 products in the Small-Mid Growth Universe.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

Curran's SMid Cap Equity Strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

In the 2-star category the Curran SMid Cap Equity Strategy had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period within its respective strategy.

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $490 million in assets.
For more information, visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

Media Contact: Emma Pasquali
Firm: Curran Investment Management
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (518) 391-4235

SOURCE Curran Investment Management

Also from this source

Curran Investment Management Ranks Top 10 by Broadridge Lipper Period Ending 12-31-2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.