Curran Investment Management Awarded Highest Top Gun Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been awarded PSN Top Guns distinctions for their Curran Core Growth Equity strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers, period ending December 31, 2021.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by PSN's Top Guns. It's challenging to outperform while taking less risk than the benchmark index." ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President, Curran Investment Management

Designations for Curran Investment Management's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy Include:

Ranked #2 total return for a 5-year period in the 5-star and 6-star category among 146 firms and 244 products total within the Large Core Equity Universe.

Ranked #2 total return for a 5-year period in the 5-star category among 269 firms and 654 products total within the US Core Universe.

Ranked #5 total return for a 5-year period in the 6-star category among 269 firms and 654 products total within the US Core Universe.

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #3 within the Large Core Equity Universe among 146 firms and 244 products and #5 total return within the U.S Core Universe among 269 firms and 654 products

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

In the 6-star category the Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. The top ten information ratios for the latest five-year period then become the 6 Star Top Guns.

To achieve a Bull/Bear Master ranking, managers must outperform their benchmark during periods of up markets and decline less than the benchmark during periods of down markets.

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $587 million in assets.

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

