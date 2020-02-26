Curran Investment Management Named Among Best Investment Managers

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) was awarded and nationally recognized for investment performance of its Core Growth Equity Strategy. CIM ranked #1 in Large Core Equity and received an additional top three PSN Top Guns distinction among all Core Equity managers by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.

The top awards for CIM's Large Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio include:

Ranked #1 within the Large Core Equity and #3 within US Core Equity Universes based on 3-year performance returns relative to the respective universe (3 Stars)

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #2 within the Large Core Equity and #3 within the US Core Equity Universes based on Upside/Downside Capture Ratio over the prior 3 years

CIM was ranked #1 for its Large Cap Core Equity Strategy in the Large Core Equity universe and #3 in the US Core Universe, receiving a 3 Star Top Gun rating. CIM was also awarded two of the coveted Bull & Bear Masters top rankings. To achieve this ranking, Investment Managers must positively outperform their respective benchmark during periods of positive returns for the benchmark and the Investment Manager must have lost less than their respective benchmark during periods of negative returns for the benchmark. Curran Core Growth Equity has outranked its peers and ranked among the top 10 managers consistently over the past decade according to PSN Top Guns.

"With volatility returning to the market, our investors have been rewarded because we have added value in both rising and falling markets." ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President & Chief Investment Officer, Curran Investment Management

The Top Guns rankings recognize exceptional achievement and outperformance among peers measured against their relative benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database. PSN is widely used by institutions and consultants in finding and tracking performance of investment managers.

For more information on CIM's Large Cap Core Growth Equity portfolios and CIM's other investment portfolios, please visit https://curranllc.com/investment-management/institutional-product-descriptions.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $418 million in assets and has additional offices in Philadelphia, PA and Cape May, NJ.

For more information, please visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

About Informa Investment Solutions

For more information on Informa Financial Intelligence, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

Media Contact: Name: Julie Gondar, esq

Firm: Curran Investment Management

Email: jgondar@curranllc.com

Phone: (518) 391-4200

SOURCE Curran Investment Management

