Curran Investment Management Named Among Best Large Cap Core Managers

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been recognized nationally for investment performance. CIM was awarded several PSN Top Guns distinctions by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.

The awards for CIM's Large Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio include:

Bull/Bear Master within the Large Core Equity and US Core Equity Universes based on Upside/Downside Capture Ratio over the prior 3 years

Top ten performer within the Large Core Equity based on 3-year performance return (3 Stars)

CIM was awarded the coveted Bull & Bear Masters top ranking. To achieve this ranking, Investment Managers must positively outperform their respective benchmark during periods of positive returns for the benchmark and the Investment Manager must have lost less than their respective benchmark during periods of negative returns for the benchmark. CIM was also honored with a 3 Star Top Gun rating for its Large Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy. Core Growth Equity has been in the top 10 percentile for the most recent quarter, most recent year and for the past 3 years relative to the Large Cap Core Universe comprised of over 300 Investment Managers.

The Top Guns rankings recognize exceptional achievement and outperformance among peers measured against the S&P 500. The Large Cap Core Universe is comprised of 327 firms and US Core is comprised of 501 firms. PSN is widely used by institutions and consultants in finding and tracking performance of investment managers.

"It's an honor to be recognized by PSN for Managers may succeed in outperforming the benchmark in rising markets by taking more risk and in falling markets. Managers may succeed in outperforming the benchmark in rising markets by taking more risk and in falling markets by taking less risk. It is very challenging to outperform in both environments while adhering to a low portfolio turnover investment philosophy" ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President & Chief Investment Officer

CIM's Large Cap Core Growth Equity portfolio's objective is to consistently outperform the S&P 500 Index over a full market cycle on both relative and risk adjusted returns. It is invested in 20 to 25 high quality companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are above $5 billion. The portfolio is designed to deliver superior downside protection in difficult markets while fully participating in rising markets.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $437 million in assets and has additional offices in Philadelphia, PA and Cape May, NJ.

For more information, please visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

About Informa Investment Solutions

A market leader in intelligence and software solutions for investment professionals and financial institutions of all sizes, Informa Investment Solutions offers a robust set of analytics and tools to help you grow and retain your business. With a nearly 40-year history, Informa Investment Solutions, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, has set the standard for providing turnkey and customizable applications for performing manager searches, building wealth plans, and producing client reports and investment marketing materials for companies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://informais.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/InformaInvest.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on http://www.informais.com/resources/psn-top-guns.

Media Contact: Name: Julie Gondar, esq

Firm: Curran Investment Management

Email: jgondar@curranllc.com

Phone: (518) 391-4200

SOURCE Curran Investment Management

Related Links

http://www.curranllc.com

