Curran Investment Management Nominated Nationally For Top Investment Manager

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management, headquartered in Albany, NY, had its Core Growth Equity strategy nominated as one of three finalists for the 14th Annual Emerging Manager Awards in the large cap investment category. The winner will be announced in the April issue of Emerging Manager Monthly. The winning firm will be chosen by a panel of industry experts who remain anonymous during the deliberation process.

Kevin Curran, President and Chief Investment Officer, said: "Our Core Growth strategy has added value throughout the investment cycle whether in the bear market following the bursting of the internet bubble in 2000 or the current bull market. It's an honor to have our large cap strategy recognized as one of the three finalists for 2019."

Curran Investment Management is a family owned business. Thomas Curran, Founder and CEO, began his financial services career in Albany, NY before starting the firm in 2003. Tom's son, Kevin Curran, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) is President and Chief Investment Officer.

Curran Investment Management's Core Growth Strategy is a concentrated equity strategy with the objective to consistently outperform the S&P 500 Index over a full market cycle on both relative and risk adjusted basis. The strategy is invested in 20 to 25 high quality companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are above $5 billion. The portfolio is designed to deliver superior downside protection in difficult markets while fully participating in rising markets. Risk in the portfolio is mitigated by limiting holdings to highest quality companies with superior balance sheets and sustainable long-term earnings growth. CIM has been compliant with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) since its inception, and has received independent verification of its compliance annually.

Emerging Manager Monthly (EMM) is the industry's leading source for current news and information on emerging managers, boutique asset managers with less than $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). EMM is read widely by consultants, institutional investors and emerging managers.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM has won over 45 industry awards since inception. CIM manages $418 million in assets and has additional offices in Philadelphia, PA and Cape May, NJ.

For more information, please visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance is not indicative of future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. No one connected with CIM, LLC can ensure tax consequences of any transaction. These suggestions are intended for your use in arriving at a reasonable, fully explained investment decision and not as a compilation of the only possible investment vehicles and models.

Media Contact: Name: Julie Gondar, esq

Firm: Curran Investment Management

Email: jgondar@curranllc.com

Phone: (518) 391-4200

SOURCE Curran Investment Management

