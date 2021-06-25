Currax Launches Why Weight: Communicate Initiative to Encourage Conversations about Weight Loss

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding access to clinical differentiated medicines and the maker of CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), today announced the launch of Why Weight: Communicate, an educational initiative to encourage adults to take control of their health by engaging in meaningful conversations about weight loss with their healthcare professionals (HCPs). On whyweightcommunicate.com, people can access resources, including videos and conversation starters, to help facilitate a more meaningful conversation about their weight with their providers.

As part of the initiative, a survey of U.S. adults who have obesity (Body Mass Index (BMI) > 30) or excess weight (BMI = 27-29.9) with at least one of three obesity-associated conditions uncovered the struggles these adults have when it comes to discussing weight loss with their HCPs, perceptions about prescription weight-loss treatments, and potential drivers that can impact weight (from the pandemic to food cravings). The survey showed that the struggle with weight is very real for these adults, with key findings including:1

The pandemic has literally weighed heavily on them, with 57% who reported they gained weight during the pandemic.

Of those who gained any weight, nearly three in four (74%) gained 10 or more pounds, and half (50%) gained 15 or more pounds.

Nine out of 10 are actively trying to lose weight.

Of those, 94% say there are challenges that make it harder to lose weight, including: cravings, feeling hungry, and being unable to sustain weight loss and the cycle of losing and regaining weight.

Nearly one-third have never spoken with an HCP about their weight.

More than half are uncomfortable discussing their weight with their HCP.

Three of the main reasons for feeling uncomfortable are: feeling embarrassed, guilty, and judged.

Notably, 63% would be likely to take a prescription weight-loss medication if recommended by an HCP.

"This survey illustrates that there is true need to break down the barriers – especially feelings such as embarrassment and guilt – that may prevent adults from speaking with their healthcare professionals about weight loss," said Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS, an obesity medicine physician scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School. "There is an opportunity through this initiative to provide adults with the tools and encouragement they need to start these important conversations, as healthcare professionals can and should be partners that help support the weight-loss journey and guide adults to potential solutions."

Millions of American adults have obesity or excess weight, which places them at increased risk for serious (and sometimes life-threatening) diseases and health conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, osteoarthritis, and sleep apnea.2,3 Furthermore, obesity places a significant burden on the U.S. healthcare system, with direct and indirect costs estimated at more than $1.7 trillion.2

"Currax recognizes the challenges that many adults face in discussing their weight with a healthcare professional. This campaign comes at a critical time, with many having gained additional weight during the pandemic. We are proud to support the Why Weight: Communicate initiative – as it marks an important effort in helping adults to prepare for and take the critical first step and engage in candid conversations about their weight with providers," said Currax Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer, George Hampton.

For more information, visit whyweightcommunicate.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Currax from March 2-4, 2021 among 2,044 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom, 545 had obesity (BMI > 30) or excess weight (BMI = 27-29.9) and had been diagnosed by a healthcare professional with at least one of the following conditions: hypertension (high blood pressure), dyslipidemia (high cholesterol and/or high triglycerides), and type 2 diabetes. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Suzanne Haber at [email protected].

About Currax Pharmaceuticals

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on acquiring and commercializing prescription Medicines within the US market. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet® (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), the authorized generic of Treximet®, CONTRAVE®, and ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder). For more information, please visit http://www.curraxpharma.com.

