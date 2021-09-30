Currax Pharmaceuticals Hosted Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Mark the Opening of its Nashville Headquarters

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding access to clinically differentiated, underappreciated medicines – both branded and generic – hosted a grand opening celebration of its new headquarters on September 29, 2021. Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, III and Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews were among the prominent community members, employees, industry leaders, investors, and academics in attendance at the event.

President and CEO George Hampton and Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, III Facilitated a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Currax's Headquarters

"The opening of our new headquarters in Tennessee was a celebratory moment for the Currax team and we are excited to be part of the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry here in Tennessee," said Currax President and CEO, George Hampton. "The reception from the Tennessee community has been incredibly encouraging and we look forward to building new and strengthening existing relationships as the healthcare industry continues to grow in the region."

In addition to a formal ribbon cutting, the event featured a fireside chat, which included Mayor Rhea Little, III, Joe Cook, Jr., Managing Director and Founder of Mountain Group Partners, Tom Campbell, Dean of the Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy and Abby Trotter, Interim CEO of Launch TN and Executive Director of Life Science Tennessee. Participants joined Hampton in a moderated panel to discuss catalysts, differentiators, and opportunities in the healthcare industry in Tennessee. The fireside chat was followed by networking activities.

"The addition of Currax Pharmaceuticals to the growing number of healthcare companies in Tennessee is a strong indicator of the sector's success in the region and the robust business climate in the Brentwood area," said Mayor Rhea Little, III. "I am honored to welcome Currax to Brentwood as they look to contribute to the development of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in the area."

If interested in learning more about Currax, please contact Carie Brueckner at [email protected] or visit www.curraxpharma.com.

About Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on acquiring and commercializing prescription Medicines worldwide. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit www.curraxpharma.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Susko

Edelman Financial Communications & Capital Markets

[email protected]

SOURCE Currax Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Related Links

http://www.curraxpharma.com

