Currax Pharmaceuticals Moves Global Headquarters to Brentwood, Tennessee

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding access to clinically differentiated, underappreciated medicines – both branded and generic – announces today the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Morristown, New Jersey, to Brentwood, Tennessee. The move accelerates Currax's ability to implement its go-forward strategy, accommodating its expanding commercial organization and continued company growth and development.

"Currax is excited to join the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical community in Tennessee and looks forward to taking a leading role in the continued development of the sector within the region. With a strong base of talent, a wealth of premier academic institutions and future partners, Currax is eager to join more than 500 Tennessee-based healthcare companies to further strengthen its presence in the state," said George Hampton, President and CEO of Currax Pharmaceuticals.

Currax's new headquarters will have approximately 35 employees and will serve as the central office for leadership and home office teams. The company's expanding salesforce will continue to report in from across the country. The new location is 15 minutes from downtown Nashville, and offers convenient access to the Nashville International Airport. The company anticipates adding an additional 20 positions in the Brentwood office in the near-term, and will continue to maintain its European office in Dublin, Ireland.

About Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC:

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on acquiring and commercializing prescription Medicines worldwide. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit http://www.curraxpharma.com/.

Media Contact:

Shannon Susko

Edelman Financial Communications & Capital Markets

[email protected]

SOURCE Currax Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Related Links

http://www.curraxpharma.com/

