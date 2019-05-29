Currencies Direct to Expand International Payments Service

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Currencies Direct, the leading international payments provider, has announced plans for further expansion in the US after receiving regulatory approval to operate in New Jersey and Washington.

The move represents a significant expansion for the UK-based payments service, which has seen a 37% growth in turnover year on year in the US. It currently operates in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

The organisation launched its flagship US office in 2007 and has been expanding since, capitalising on the significant growth opportunities offered by the US market. The organisation believes that the international payments needs of US customers are being underserviced and plans to bring its market-leading offering, of cutting-edge technology and premium customer service, to a new audience.

Currencies Direct allows customers to make international payments to 120 countries in 40 currencies with competitive rates available both online and through their app. The service is supported by a dedicated account management team, allowing customers to speak directly to a currency expert who will handle their queries.

Neil Cooper, Chief Financial Officer at Currencies Direct Inc. said of the expansion: "We're thrilled to be able to offer our service to a larger US audience. We believe that US customers simply don't have the breadth of choice available to those in Europe – our aim is to fill that gap."

Hardik Shah, Group Head of Product at Currencies Direct, commented: "With major players recently exiting the marketplace, we see significant opportunity in this US expansion. With the rise of technology, customers now have access to the global marketplace in a way never seen before, which in turn means that businesses and consumers alike need an international payments service for the modern age. We are responding to clear calls from customers, who value our offering of both personalised service and innovative tech-based solutions."

US-based customers can visit www.currenciesdirect.com for more information.

About Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct has been helping individuals and businesses save time and money on their currency transfers since 1996. Over the years they've worked with more than 250,000 customers and have won awards including MoneyAge Money Transfer Provider of the Year. The company has offices in four continents and offers a unique level of personal support whether customers arrange their transfers online, over the phone or through the Currencies Direct app.

For more information visit currenciesdirect.com.

