Currency processing pioneer Glory Ltd chooses the CCH® Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer for prompt, effective management decisions

TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that Glory Ltd. (Glory), global pioneer in the development and manufacture of cash handling machines and systems, headquartered in Japan, has selected CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) expert solution to propel their business strategy with faster and better-informed decisions. Expected benefits include the centralization of data from various companies and divisions of the group, plus the visualization of management indicators essential to support the long-term growth of the business.

With more than 11,000 employees, Glory provides cash automation technologies and process engineering services in more than 100 countries worldwide. Through its 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan, over the next few years Glory aims to accelerate business growth through continuous innovation, as well as expand and commercialize new business domains both in Japan and overseas.

To keep up with a rapidly changing business environment, in addition to the implementation of profit & loss, cashflow and balance sheet management indicators, Glory aims to introduce compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which identifies growth potential, and return on invested capital (ROIC), which identifies efficiency. The abundant analysis and reporting functions of CCH® Tagetik enable management by product life cycle, consolidated profit/loss, as well as new business management indicators. Furthermore, instead of the conventional single fiscal year system, Glory will adopt the long-term management strategy encapsulating the past, present, and future, providing strong support for management's investment decisions. Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd., a consulting service provider based in Japan, will assist Glory during the software implementation phase.

CCH® Tagetik has flexible input, processing, and output functions that can be used separately for aggregated data and detailed data: in addition to managing existing core businesses, there is a need for systems that can quickly adapt based on additional requirements due to organizational changes accompanying business expansion and the development of new business areas. CCH® Tagetik provides the flexibility to gradually upgrade in a phased approach, from non-consolidated to consolidated domestic and overseas subsidiaries, and from accounting and management to production.

