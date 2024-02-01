Currency Sorter Market to Reach $18.1 billion globally, by 2032 at 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth associated with commercial banks and the retail industry, increase in demand for automated cash handling products, surge in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines, increased application areas, and inclination of consumers toward digital transaction solutions, drive the market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Currency Sorter Market by Product Type (Note Sorter & Counter, Coin Sorter & Counter, and Currency Counterfeit Detector), Sorter Machine Size (Small Size, Middle Size, and Large Size), and End User (Banks & Financial Institutions, Retailers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global currency sorter market was valued at $7.8 billion 2022 and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2354

Prime determinants of growth

The global currency sorter market is influenced by several factors, including growth associated with commercial banks & retail industry, increase in demand for automated cash handling products, surge in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines, increased application areas, and inclination of consumers toward digital transaction solutions. However, increase in the use of virtual money is expected to hamper the currency sorter market growth. Furthermore, several governments are committed to promoting the introduction of a cashless society. Increase in adoption of smartphone applications for digital transactions drives the market growth. However, developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions possess high potential for expansion of retail industry, which is expected to drive the growth of currency sorter market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $18.1 billion CAGR 8.9 % No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments covered Product Type, Sorter Machine Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in cash transactions Growth in retail and banking industry Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints Transition toward cashless transactions High initial costs

The currency counterfeit detector segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By product type, the indexed note sorter and counter segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market revenue, owing to the integration of advanced sensor technologies, including infrared sensors and spectral imaging, to enhance the precision of discrimination in the global market. However, the currency counterfeit detector segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the integration of AI and ML algorithms into bank currency sorters, enabling them to adapt to change in patterns in currency features and counteract increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting techniques, which boosts the global market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2354

The small size segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By sorter machine size, the small size segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global currency sorter market revenue. This is attributed to the increasingly adopted comprehensive fitness sorting capabilities, assessing the quality and condition of banknotes to ensure that only fit the currency remains in circulation. However, the middle size segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032, due to the integration of advanced counterfeit detection technologies, such as multi-spectral imaging and ultraviolet sensors, which improve the middle-range note sorter machine's ability to detect counterfeit banknotes accurately and efficiently.

The banks and financial institutions segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By end user, the banks and financial institutions segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global currency sorter market revenue, owing to the large amount of cash currency and coins that are being handled by banks, which has led to the dominance of the BFSI segment in the banknote/currency sorter market. Banks are a vital part of maintaining currency circulation and have contributed to the domination of this segment. However, the retailer's segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing number of retailers opting for currency/banknote sorters to ensure consistent count and reduce human error in accounting, which are expected to result in the retailers segment becoming the fastest-growing segment.

Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue, owing to increase in preference for digital transactions, driven by the convenience and safety associated with contactless payments, which has influenced the demand for note-sorting solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in the adoption of digital payment methods that coexists with the demand for currency sorters, as businesses and financial institutions seek comprehensive solutions to manage both physical and digital currency.

Leading Market Players: -

Julong

Arihant Maxsell Technologies Private Limited

Toshiba International Corporation

Aditya Systems & Solutions

Jetex Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

KISAN ELECTRONICS.

Beijing Grace Ratecolor Technology Co., Ltd.

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Godrej Group

GRGBanking

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global currency sorter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2354

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global currency sorter market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing global currency sorter market opportunities.

from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing global currency sorter market opportunities. Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global currency sorter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing currency sorter market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global currency sorter market outlook.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the currency sorter market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional and global currency sorter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, market growth strategies, and currency sorter market forecast.

Currency Sorter Market Report Highlights:

By Product Type

Note Sorter and Counter

Coin Sorter and Counter

Currency Counterfeit Detector

By Sorter Machine Size

Small Size

Middle Size

Large Size

By End User

Banks and Financial Institutions

Retailers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , Rest of ) Middle East (Gcc Countries, South Africa , Rest of Middle East and Africa )

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Real Estate Investment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Property Type (Residential Investment, Commercial Investment, Industrial Investment, Land Investment), by Purpose (Sales, Rental), by Distribution Channel (Public REIT, Private REIT, Private Real Estate Investment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Tax Advisory Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Direct Tax Advisory, Indirect Tax Advisory), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Public Sector, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Type (Fixed POS, Mobile POS), by Application (Front End, Back End), by End User (Full-service Restaurant (FSR), Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Institutional FSR, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Management Consulting Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Strategy Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Advisory, Technology Consulting, Human Resources Consulting), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Public Sector, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Fintech Crisis Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud) and by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises, Application, Risk Management, Incident Management, Cyber Protection Compliance Management, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

E-Banking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Informational services, Transactional services, Communicative services), by Software (Customized software, Standard software) and by Application (Payments, Processing Services, Customer and Channel Management, Risk Management, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

BFSI Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research