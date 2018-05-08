Current and Former Health Net Members in California May Submit Claims for Out-of-Network Medical Visits in 2014, Reports Consumer Watchdog

Notice of the settlement along with claims forms were mailed today. These documents, as well as contact information for the Claims Administrator, may also be accessed on the settlement website: http://www.networksettlement.com/

California residents who incurred Out-of-Pocket Expenses in 2014 for medical services provided by an out-of-network medical professional they believed was in-network based on inaccurate information received from Health Net may submit a claim.

The settlement only applies to PPO plans purchased by individuals and families in 2014, not employer-provided health plans. The settlement applies to charges from out-of-network medical professionals, not hospital, facility, or lab charges.

Under the settlement, in addition to the claims process:

Protections Against Unexpected Out-of-Network Charges: Consistent with California law, Health Net agrees to treat any out-of-network provider as in-network for billing purposes if that provider is represented as in-network by Health Net and a member relies on that network status when seeking medical services.

Actions to Ensure Provider List Accuracy : Health Net has taken and will continue to take actions to ensure the accuracy of the information in its medical provider directories.

Disclosures Regarding Coverage : Health Net will make certain disclosures designed to assist consumers' understanding of their coverage and support access to care.

The lawsuit, named Rebecca Lehman, et al. v. Health Net of California, Inc., et al., Los Angeles County Superior Court Case No.: BC567361, was filed on December 19, 2014.

For more information regarding the lawsuit or the proposed settlement visit http://www.networksettlement.com/, or call toll-free at (888) 264-1304.

The Court will hold a Final Fairness hearing on July 12, 2018 to decide whether to approve the settlement. Check http://www.networksettlement.com/ for updates. The date of the Final Fairness hearing is subject to change.

The lawsuit was brought by attorneys for Consumer Watchdog, The Arns Law Firm, and Shernoff Bidart Echeverria LLP.

