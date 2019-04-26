Current Bioprinting Prospects and Future Innovations Report 2019 - Focus on Bioprinters Class, Bioinks, 3D Cell Culture Products, & Software and Services
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current Bioprinting Prospects and Future Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report offers a detailed perspective on bioprinting technology, its current market and future prospects. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the trending applications of bioprinting in the market in the global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2024. The report is focused on the analysis of the bioprinting market by various product types, regions and applications.
The products that matter the most, i.e., instruments (bioprinters), reagents (bioinks), 3D cell culture products, and software and services, are discussed and analyzed. Each of these segments are sub-divided into different types (as detailed later). The emphasis is on the printing instruments, reagents, tissue products, skin substitutes, etc. The report also highlights the popular and emerging applications of bioprinting in the clinical and research domains.
The end user markets, i.e., research and development, cosmetics, drug discovery, clinical and others, are analyzed in this report. Other end user markets include chemical, agrochemical, educational, hobbyist and veterinary applications.
This study includes a survey of the bioprinting market in all geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Emerging markets. The Emerging markets include regions like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, among others.
The report elaborates on the critical issues and challenges facing the bioprinting industry as well as emerging trends in bioprinting technologies. It additionally features the new developments and new product launches in the global market.
The new report provides relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on changing market trends, important manufacturers/suppliers, their market shares and product offerings. The chapter also covers mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.
Factors such as the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the evolution of the bioprinting market are also evaluated. Any regulatory changes or new initiatives are highlighted explicitly.
The report includes:
- 85 data tables and 27 additional tables
- Comprehensive analysis of the bioprinting technologies and their trending applications in the market at a global scale
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Segmentation of the global market by technologies and products, notably instruments (bioprinters), reagents (bioinks), 3D cell culture products, and software and services
- Focus on the popular and emerging applications of bioprinting in the clinical and research domains
- Regional dynamics of bioprinting technologies covering North America, Europe and Other emerging markets including India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America etc.
- Discussion of new developments and new product launches in the global bioprinting market
- A relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of market players in the industry, including 3Dynamic Systems Ltd., Aspect Biosystems, GeSiM, n3D Biosciences Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Prellis Biologics Inc. and regenHU Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Key Findings of the Report
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- 3D Printing and Bioprinting
- Bioprinting Process
- Pre-Printing
- Printing
- Post-Printing
- Components of Bioprinting
- Bioprinters
- Types of Bioinks
- 3D Cell Culture Platforms
- Applications of 3D Bioprinting
- Research Applications
- Clinical Applications
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market Analysis by Technology Type
- Scaffold-Based Bioprinting
- Scaffold-Free Bioprinting
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Market Overview
- Bioprinters
- Bioprinters by Class
- Bioinks
- 3D Cell Culture Products
- Software and Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Analysis by End Users
- Market Revenue
- End Users by Region
- Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Cosmetics
- Hospitals
- Other End Users
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Analysis by Applications
- Market Revenue
- Clinical Applications
- Wound Repair
- Bone and Vascular Grafts
- Clinical Applications by Region
- Research Applications
- Market Revenue
- Research Applications by Region
- Organ Transplantation
- Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine (TERM)
- Cancer Research
- Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing
- Other Applications by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Analysis by Region
- Market Revenue
- Bioprinters
- Market Revenue
- Inkjet Bioprinters
- Extrusion Bioprinters
- Laser-Assisted Bioprinters
- Other Bioprinters
- Bioinks
- Market Revenue
- Natural Bioinks
- Synthetic Bioinks
- Other Bioinks
- 3D Cell Culture Products
- Market Revenue
- Scaffolds and Well Plates
- Organ-on-Chips
- In Vitro 3D Cell Products
- 3D Bioreactors
- Software and Services
- Market Revenue
Chapter 8 Industry Structure
- Industry Trends
- Types of Market Players
- Low-Cost Bioprinters
- Funding in Bioprinting Industry
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Competition
- Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers of Bioprinting
- Bioprinters
- Bioinks
- 3D Cell Culture Products
- Software and Services
Chapter 9 Patent Review
- 3D Bioprinting Patent Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patents by Year
- U.S. Patents by Type
- U.S. Patents by Assignee
- U.S. Patents for Bioprinters
- U.S. Patents for Bioinks
- U.S. Patents for 3D Cell Culture Products
- U.S. Patents for Software
- European Patent Analysis
- European Patents by Year
- European Patents by Type
- European Patents by Company
- European Patents by Country
- European Patents by Assignee
Chapter 10 New Developments and Regulatory Aspects
- New Product Launches in Bioprinting Technologies, 2016-October 2018
- New Clinical Developments in Bioprinting
- Regulatory Aspects in 3D Bioprinting
- Employment of Stem Cells in Bioinks
- Combination Products
- Current Regulatory Developments
- Regulatory Issues in Bioprinting Technologies
Chapter 11 Critical Issues in Bioprinting Technologies
- Issues Related to Bioprinters
- Inkjet Bioprinters
- Extrusion-Based Bioprinters
- Laser-Assisted Bioprinting (LAB)
- Issues Related to Bioinks
- Bioprinting Strategy
- Printability
- Biocompatibility
- Biodegradability
- Structural and Mechanical Properties
- Issues Related to Bioprinting Technologies
- Scaffold-Based vs. Scaffold-Free Bioprinting
- Vascularization
- Bioreactors
Chapter 12 Emerging Trends and Future Innovations in Bioprinting
- Emerging Trends in Bioprinters
- Coaxial Bioprinting
- Multimaterial Fabrication
- Affordable Printers
- Emerging Trends in Bioinks
- Bioink Blends
- Decellularized Extracellular Matrix (dECM) Bioinks
- Composite Bioinks
- Emerging Trends in Bioprinting Processes
- In Situ Bioprinting
- Organ-on-Chips
- Novel Bioreactor Platforms
- 4D Bioprinting
Chapter 13 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Strengths of Bioprinting Market
- Rising Incidence of Diseases
- Advances in Bioprinting Technology
- Increased Government Initiatives and Funding
- Limited Supply of Organ and Tissue Donors
- Trend Towards Non-Animal Testing
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Challenges for Bioprinting Market
- Lack of Skilled Labor
- Cost of Equipment
- Technological Challenges
- Opportunities for Bioprinting Market
- Technological Advances
- Drive to Reduce Drug Discovery Time and Costs
- Personalized Medicine
- Emerging Markets
- Threats for Bioprinting Market
- Government Regulations
- Ethical Concerns
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- 3Dynamic Systems Ltd.
- 3Scan
- Advanced Solutions Inc.
- Aether Inc.
- Allevi
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
- Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Biogelx Ltd.
- Biolife4D
- Cellbricks Gmbh
- Cellink Ab
- Collplant Holdings Ltd.
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- Digilab Inc.
- Envisontec Inc.
- Gesim
- N3D Biosciences Inc.
- Next Big Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Nscrypt Inc.
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Oxsybio
- Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Poietis
- Prellis Biologics Inc.
- Regemat 3D S.L.
- Regenhu Ltd.
- Se3D Inc.
- Synvivo Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xoo7f3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
