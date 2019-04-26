Current Bioprinting Prospects and Future Innovations Report 2019 - Focus on Bioprinters Class, Bioinks, 3D Cell Culture Products, & Software and Services

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current Bioprinting Prospects and Future Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report offers a detailed perspective on bioprinting technology, its current market and future prospects. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the trending applications of bioprinting in the market in the global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2024. The report is focused on the analysis of the bioprinting market by various product types, regions and applications.

The products that matter the most, i.e., instruments (bioprinters), reagents (bioinks), 3D cell culture products, and software and services, are discussed and analyzed. Each of these segments are sub-divided into different types (as detailed later). The emphasis is on the printing instruments, reagents, tissue products, skin substitutes, etc. The report also highlights the popular and emerging applications of bioprinting in the clinical and research domains.

The end user markets, i.e., research and development, cosmetics, drug discovery, clinical and others, are analyzed in this report. Other end user markets include chemical, agrochemical, educational, hobbyist and veterinary applications.

This study includes a survey of the bioprinting market in all geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Emerging markets. The Emerging markets include regions like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, among others.

The report elaborates on the critical issues and challenges facing the bioprinting industry as well as emerging trends in bioprinting technologies. It additionally features the new developments and new product launches in the global market.

The new report provides relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on changing market trends, important manufacturers/suppliers, their market shares and product offerings. The chapter also covers mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.

Factors such as the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the evolution of the bioprinting market are also evaluated. Any regulatory changes or new initiatives are highlighted explicitly.

The report includes:

85 data tables and 27 additional tables

Comprehensive analysis of the bioprinting technologies and their trending applications in the market at a global scale

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Segmentation of the global market by technologies and products, notably instruments (bioprinters), reagents (bioinks), 3D cell culture products, and software and services

Focus on the popular and emerging applications of bioprinting in the clinical and research domains

Regional dynamics of bioprinting technologies covering North America , Europe and Other emerging markets including India , China , Korea, Taiwan , Africa , Australia , New Zealand , Canada , Latin America etc.

, and Other emerging markets including , , Korea, , , , , , etc. Discussion of new developments and new product launches in the global bioprinting market

A relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of market players in the industry, including 3Dynamic Systems Ltd., Aspect Biosystems, GeSiM, n3D Biosciences Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Prellis Biologics Inc. and regenHU Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Findings of the Report

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3D Printing and Bioprinting

Bioprinting Process

Pre-Printing

Printing

Post-Printing

Components of Bioprinting

Bioprinters

Types of Bioinks

3D Cell Culture Platforms

Applications of 3D Bioprinting

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market Analysis by Technology Type

Scaffold-Based Bioprinting

Scaffold-Free Bioprinting

Market Analysis by Product Type

Market Overview

Bioprinters

Bioprinters by Class

Bioinks

3D Cell Culture Products

Software and Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Analysis by End Users

Market Revenue

End Users by Region

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Cosmetics

Hospitals

Other End Users

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Analysis by Applications

Market Revenue

Clinical Applications

Wound Repair

Bone and Vascular Grafts

Clinical Applications by Region

Research Applications

Market Revenue

Research Applications by Region

Organ Transplantation

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine (TERM)

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing

Other Applications by Region

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Analysis by Region

Market Revenue

Bioprinters

Market Revenue

Inkjet Bioprinters

Extrusion Bioprinters

Laser-Assisted Bioprinters

Other Bioprinters

Bioinks

Market Revenue

Natural Bioinks

Synthetic Bioinks

Other Bioinks

3D Cell Culture Products

Market Revenue

Scaffolds and Well Plates

Organ-on-Chips

In Vitro 3D Cell Products

3D Bioreactors

Software and Services

Market Revenue

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Industry Trends

Types of Market Players

Low-Cost Bioprinters

Funding in Bioprinting Industry

Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Competition

Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers of Bioprinting

Bioprinters

Bioinks

3D Cell Culture Products

Software and Services

Chapter 9 Patent Review

3D Bioprinting Patent Landscape

Patent Analysis

U.S. Patents by Year

U.S. Patents by Type

U.S. Patents by Assignee

U.S. Patents for Bioprinters

U.S. Patents for Bioinks

U.S. Patents for 3D Cell Culture Products

U.S. Patents for Software

European Patent Analysis

European Patents by Year

European Patents by Type

European Patents by Company

European Patents by Country

European Patents by Assignee

Chapter 10 New Developments and Regulatory Aspects

New Product Launches in Bioprinting Technologies, 2016- October 2018

New Clinical Developments in Bioprinting

Regulatory Aspects in 3D Bioprinting

Employment of Stem Cells in Bioinks

Combination Products

Current Regulatory Developments

Regulatory Issues in Bioprinting Technologies

Chapter 11 Critical Issues in Bioprinting Technologies

Issues Related to Bioprinters

Inkjet Bioprinters

Extrusion-Based Bioprinters

Laser-Assisted Bioprinting (LAB)

Issues Related to Bioinks

Bioprinting Strategy

Printability

Biocompatibility

Biodegradability

Structural and Mechanical Properties

Issues Related to Bioprinting Technologies

Scaffold-Based vs. Scaffold-Free Bioprinting

Vascularization

Bioreactors

Chapter 12 Emerging Trends and Future Innovations in Bioprinting

Emerging Trends in Bioprinters

Coaxial Bioprinting

Multimaterial Fabrication

Affordable Printers

Emerging Trends in Bioinks

Bioink Blends

Decellularized Extracellular Matrix (dECM) Bioinks

Composite Bioinks

Emerging Trends in Bioprinting Processes

In Situ Bioprinting

Organ-on-Chips

Novel Bioreactor Platforms

4D Bioprinting

Chapter 13 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Strengths of Bioprinting Market

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Advances in Bioprinting Technology

Increased Government Initiatives and Funding

Limited Supply of Organ and Tissue Donors

Trend Towards Non-Animal Testing

Collaborations and Partnerships

Challenges for Bioprinting Market

Lack of Skilled Labor

Cost of Equipment

Technological Challenges

Opportunities for Bioprinting Market

Technological Advances

Drive to Reduce Drug Discovery Time and Costs

Personalized Medicine

Emerging Markets

Threats for Bioprinting Market

Government Regulations

Ethical Concerns

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

3Dynamic Systems Ltd.

3Scan

Advanced Solutions Inc.

Aether Inc.

Allevi

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd.

Biogelx Ltd.

Biolife4D

Cellbricks Gmbh

Cellink Ab

Collplant Holdings Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Digilab Inc.

Envisontec Inc.

Gesim

N3D Biosciences Inc.

Next Big Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Nscrypt Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Oxsybio

Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Poietis

Prellis Biologics Inc.

Regemat 3D S.L.

Regenhu Ltd.

Se3D Inc.

Synvivo Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xoo7f3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

